WWE: Update on Dean Ambrose's return from injury

Dean Ambrose (image courtesy WWE.com)
Bengaluru, May 24: Dean Ambrose suffered an unfortunate injury back in 2017. It was an elbow injury that was bothering him for a quite a while. Initially, it was not belived to be a fatal one which is why he wrestled with with heavy tapes around his arm. But, after further diagnosis the injury turned out to be much serious one.

It was later that he had torn a tricep which required an immediate surgery. Later, he ruled out of in-ring competition for up to nine months. We thought that the Lunatic Fringe might make it back in time for Wrestlemania 34 but that was not the case. He is still said to be feeling the effects of the bygone surgery.

According to earlier reports of PWInsider.com, Dean Ambrose attended the regular medical checkup at Birmingham, Alabama. He was spotted with his sling on. It meant the he had fully not recovered. This is the reason he missed Wrestlemania. Plus, one more update is available on the condition now.

Seth Rollins spoke to KFM 94.5 radio station about his Shield-buddy's current status. As per him, he still has a long way to go before rejoining the roster. The former WWE Champion is currently on rehab process which will take more than three months from now to get fully fit.

Check out his quotes, (courtesy sescoops.com)

“He had some pretty extensive triceps surgery earlier this year so he’s definitely still on the mend and rehabbing. But he’ll be back and better than ever, you wait. Summertime, maybe late Spring. Somewhere in there, I think, whenever that wily guy gets back to normal.”

The plan earlier was to turn Dean Ambrose into a heel after his return. Rollins would have been the target. Another plan was to perhaps to seek redemption against his attackers, Samoa Joe, Sheamus, and Cesaro. But, all these three have move to Smackdown Live. Hence, it'll be interesting to see whether he too will return on the blue brand.

