WWE: Update on real-life heat between Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

In case you are a follower of Total Divas, you should know how much they were friends in the real life, too. This is why Nia Jax was the helping hand to Alexa Bliss’ championships reigns after coming to Monday Night Raw, last year. Things started to change from this year’s Wrestlemania.

Alexa Bliss talked trash about Nia ending the bond. This set up a championship match between the two at the grandest stage where Nia took the title away from her. The rivalry continued as Alexa Bliss cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the champion to steal the championship away.

Now all of these happened on a storyline perspective. We did not have a clue that this might be happening based on a real-life heat, too. Dave Meltzer of published the news first on F4WONline.com about an off-screen feud going on between the former two members of Team Rude.

Apparently, it began due to a recent backstage fallout. The exact reason for the same was not unveiled. Nia unfollowed Alexa Bliss on social media platforms raised the speculations higher. Also, she started taking indirect jabs on the reigning WWE Raw women’s champion with several posts. This was not taken well by the officials of the WWE. As a result of this, she might land herself in the dog-house.

“According to Dave Meltzer, this is not a 'work’ at all. Here is where the story gets really interesting. Because of her actions on social media where she's been dressing down her former best friend, Nia Jax has supposedly incurred the wrath of WWE officials, of late.”

The reliable source confirmed that this is not a 'work’ aka a storyline perspective to build up their rivalry. If the backlash is true for Nia then it’s not going to help the Rock’s cousin in the future.

Nia Jax is getting a rematch for the championship at the Extreme Rules PPV event. But there’s no way that she will be able to take the title away from Alexa Bliss even after Ronda Rousey is present by her side at the upcoming show. Rather, Bliss will retain to move forward into a storyline angle with the 'Rowdy’ superstar.