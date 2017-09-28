Update on which brand Paige will join on return

Bengaluru, September 28: We received the biggest positive update regarding Paige a few days ago as her status was in jeopardy after suffering two suspensions, facing media leak scandals and a career-threatening neck surgery. However, as per the recent updates, she is back at the WWE Performance Center.

The latest posts from her social media handle as well as the WWE suggests that she is training hard in Orlando for return to in-ring action. It is an official news as this is the first time over a year that WWE has acknowledged her status on the official website.

With that being said, the speculation is on whether the former Divas Champion is medically fit to step into the squared circle. Before her return on live TV, the WWE doctors have to examine her and give a clearence. The question remains on whether the medical team have already cleared her for in-ring action.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some info on it. As per his reports, Paige was allowed to start training at the performance center only because she was cleared to wrestle. So, she should be back on live TV in no time. Check out the comments, here (courtesy wrestlenews.co),

"Here's what I know. She was down there obviously based on her Instagram and they were evaluating her neck and so the fact that there is a story here on WWE.com about her apparent imminent return, my guess is her neck checked out just fine and she's going to be back before you know it."

Day 2 done at the @WWEPerformCtr feeling great. Thanks for all the support. Appreciate it a lot. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 19, 2017

The source also hinted that the chances are high of her ending up in Smackdown Live. The anti-Diva of the WWE was primarily a member of Raw after being drafted to the flagship show during the brand split. But, she never showed up there following The Draft.

WWE.com has also declared her as a free agent since she was not part of the Superstar Shakeup process as well. As per Alvarez, Asuka's move to Raw is the sole reason for Paige to move to Smackdown Live. So, once she gets over the ring rust, the land of opportunity will be her new house.