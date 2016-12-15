WWE: Women’s division complaining about Charlotte-Sasha Banks feud

Now, the other members of the Raw women's locker room are bound to complain about this at one point and they have started it, already.

Since the days of November, a number of women superstars have begged on twitter demanding an end to the rivalry.

Summer Rae and Emma aka Emmalina posted tweets on the same night when The Boss has won back the title.

The win meant that there will be another rematch and we have got another one between these two at Roadblock PPV.

Here're what they had to say:

Now, it is quite evident that these ladies are frustrated with the ongoing championship storyline. Since only Sasha and Charlotte are involved in the title story, no one except for the two of them was given the opportunity for the better part of the year.

There were only a handful occasions where Natalya and Bayley were given a proper feud. However, they were wiped out of the picture, quickly.

But, going in total contrast, a report from Wrestling observer Newsletter suggested that these are not genuine frustrations and only a part of the storyline.

None of the Women superstars who raised their voices is supposed to get a shot to the title in future. Both Summer Rae and Nia Jax is sidelined from the mainstay while Emmalina has just debuted and her inclusion in the title picture is not confirmed.

As per the storyline, they might go to the Raw GM, Mick Foley complaining that they are not utilizing all of their talents whereas on Smackdown each of the women on the roster has been equally used. So, post-Roadblock PPV onwards, we might get a few changes in the title picture.

OneIndia News