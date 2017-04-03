WWE Wrestlemania 33 fallout and twitter reactions

Florida, April 3: The 33rd edition of Wrestlemania has gone down in the history books from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. We have witnessed an incredible night with a plethora of Wrestlemania moments stored for us.
Wrestlemania 33: Results and video highlights
The ending was sad though with the Undertaker might call it a day in the WWE. However, there were plenty of delightful segments, as well.
John Cena finally went down on his knees to Nikki Bella to propose her in front of the whole world.
Here is what happened after they went to backstage.
Randy Orton has become a 13-time world champion by pinning Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania. He gave an interview on the fallout show stating how he evacuated a master plan in the match. On Raw too, we have crowned a new Universal champion in Goldberg.
Plus, a monumental return from the Hardy Boyz just took over Wrestlemania. They have become the new Raw tag team champion to literally hijack the show. This is what they have said after the conclusion of the show.
The hometown girl Naomi was all delighted on the fallout show to become the new Smackdown women's champion.
Here are the twitter reactions from Wrestlemania:
Great night family! congrats to @NaomiWWE for the @WWE womens championship and big cuz @WWERomanReigns for the big win!#Wrestlemania #WeOn— The Usos (@WWEUsos) April 3, 2017
The #Undertaker is making the walk back up the #WrestleMania ramp... pic.twitter.com/BAgWZKClp6— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
If there's a dry eye at #Wrestlemania ur a bigger man then me. #ThankYouTaker— The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 3, 2017
#ThankYouTaker #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/koSpEN7iOh— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
OMMMMGGGG!!!!!!! Congrats to @BellaTwins !!!!!! Such a beautiful story !!! Dreams do come true !!!! #Wrestlemania ❤ pic.twitter.com/c5iNVkDGXs— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 3, 2017
So happy that @NaomiWWE won the #SDLive #Womenschampion in her home town, Orlando, at #WrestleMania !She truly deserves it #FeelTheGlow— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 3, 2017
A #WrestleMania moment for the ages! After winning their #MixedTag, @JohnCena PROPOSES to Nikki @BellaTwins at The #UltimateThrillRide! pic.twitter.com/lnjviTTL6c— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
@WWE @JohnCena @BellaTwins The Hardy boys came back. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/uw4Zy6xyrA— Jerry (@jswaggjerry) April 3, 2017
@WWE @RandyOrton @WWEBrayWyatt Bray should have won.— Frankie (@FrankieSCF) April 3, 2017
I'm crying. That was absolutely beautiful. Congrats @BellaTwins & @JohnCena So incredibly happy for you #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/GpuV9VbAjk— Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) April 3, 2017
#WrestleMania was surreal tonight..... we did it! #SmackDownLIVE women's division was on fire tonight. Thank you @WWEUniverse 🙌— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 3, 2017
#TheBeast @BrockLesnar has every right to be straight-up JOLLY after conquering @Goldberg at #WrestleMania, streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/BTs46v5OK5— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 3, 2017
@WWENetwork @BrockLesnar @Goldberg Please let this dude come back pic.twitter.com/JlbUs0KP6a— Joseph Rivera (@jrivs_) April 3, 2017
OneIndia News
