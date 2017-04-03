English
WWE Wrestlemania 33 fallout and twitter reactions

By Raja

Florida, April 3: The 33rd edition of Wrestlemania has gone down in the history books from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. We have witnessed an incredible night with a plethora of Wrestlemania moments stored for us.

Wrestlemania 33: Results and video highlights

The ending was sad though with the Undertaker might call it a day in the WWE. However, there were plenty of delightful segments, as well.

Nikki Bella (left) and John Cena (Image courtesy: Twitter)
John Cena finally went down on his knees to Nikki Bella to propose her in front of the whole world.

Here is what happened after they went to backstage.

Randy Orton has become a 13-time world champion by pinning Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania. He gave an interview on the fallout show stating how he evacuated a master plan in the match. On Raw too, we have crowned a new Universal champion in Goldberg.

Plus, a monumental return from the Hardy Boyz just took over Wrestlemania. They have become the new Raw tag team champion to literally hijack the show. This is what they have said after the conclusion of the show.

The hometown girl Naomi was all delighted on the fallout show to become the new Smackdown women's champion.

Here are the twitter reactions from Wrestlemania:

OneIndia News

Story first published: Monday, April 3, 2017, 11:22 [IST]
