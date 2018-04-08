WWE Wrestlemania 34 Match Card, Preview and Prediction

The confirmed main event should be the inevitable bout between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. There are also a couple of dream matches i.e. AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka. Plus, Ronda Rousey will make her debut on the show. Daniel Bryan is set for an in-ring after a long time.

The 2018 edition of the showcase of immortals will be hosted by the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The live telecast will be exclusive to the WWE Network with a special two-hour show happening before the main show.

You can check the full schedule of the show in India, below.

Live Streaming: Monday, April 9, 4.30 AM (WWE Network, Sony Ten 1/Ten1 HD Network)

Repeat Telecast: Monday, April 9, 6 PM (Sony Ten 1/Ten1 HD Network)

Wednesday, April 11, 9 PM (Sony Ten 1/Ten1 HD Network)

Sunday, April 15, 2 PM (Sony Ten 1/Ten1 HD Network)

Kick-off Show

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Prediction: The superstars that failed to get their own spotlight at Wrestlemania will fill up the ring in this match. The chances are high that some of the NXT superstars will show up during this match to give us some pleasant surprises. In the end, names from some of the mainstay superstars are the favorite to win this like Dolph Ziggler or Matt Hardy. Samoa Joe can return on this occasion to win this, as well.

Cruiserweight Championship Match - Cedric Alexander vs Mustafa Ali

Prediction: The Cruiserweights are not bound by any strict rules while competing inside the ring which is why these two will tear the house down in the Wrestlemania pre-show. Alexander is the favorite to win this contest. But, Ali is getting a lot of footages, as of late which is why we should not be surprised to see him getting the title.

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Prediction: The same rules are applied to the women’s division, as well around this match like the men’s division, battle royal. According to the betting odds, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley are the favorite three superstars to win this contest. Nikki Bella should be the surprise addition to the contest who also has a big chance to pick up the win.

Main Show

SmackDown triple Threat Tag Team Championship Match - The Usos vs The New Day vs The Bludgeon Brothers

Prediction: The Bludgeon Brothers have been undefeated in the WWE since their debut. They have been the dominant performers on Smackdown, like no one. Hence, it’d be surprising if they don’t get to win this match at Wrestlemania. If somehow, The Usos retain, they’d pin anyone from The New Day as The Bludgeons would continue hunting the title.

Raw Tag Team Championships Match - The Bar vs Braun Strowman and Mystery Partner

Prediction: There are several names those are being rumoured to be Braun Strowman’s mystery partner. Currently, Big Show or Rey Mysterio are the absolute favorites to be revealed as the surprise teammate for the behemoth. Whoever gets to choose Strowman, can be assured of the victory as he’s indeed 'get these hands’ on the WWE Raw tag team titles at Wrestlemania 34.



Fatal-4-way United States Championship Match - Randy Orton vs Bobby Roode vs Jinder Mahal vs Rusev

Prediction: WWE has a nag of letting the big names stealing the show in big events like Wrestlemania which is why Randy Orton might get to retain the United States title. Otherwise, Rusev Day is all over the WWE Universe and there’s nobody that can prevent the show to turn into Rusev-mania. He is the absolute favorite to walk out New Orleans as the new champion.

Triple Threat Intercontinental Championship Match - The Miz vs Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor

Prediction: The Miz surely has made the Intercontinental Championship, prestigious than ever. But, it’s time that he should drop the title for the betterment of his own career. He should move onto the main event picture, instead. Finn Balor is the current favorite to win the Intercontinental Championship that will rejuvenate his career.

Raw Women's Championship Match - Alexa Bliss vs Nia Jax

Prediction: Nia Jax has turned into the most organic babyface of recent times who’d beat the hell out of Alexa Bliss at Wrestlemania. The Goddess will digest a lot of punishments at the hands of the behemoth. But, dirty games might allow her to retain the title. The champion’s recent buddy, Mickie James would help her out with the tricks.

SmackDown Women's Championship – Charlotte Flair vs Asuka

Prediction: This match is going to steal the show. Despite the poor buildup, the in-ring abilities from them are going to make it up. Once these two tear each other apart, Carmella would lurk into the contest trying to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase. The chances are that she’d fail to become the new champion. Rather, Asuka should pin her to emerge as the new Smackdown women’s champion.

THIS SUNDAY at WrestleMania at 7e/4p on @WWENetwork:@WWEDanielBryan will FIGHT for his dream.@SamiZayn and #KevinOwens will FIGHT for their jobs.@ShaneMcMahon will FIGHT for his family. pic.twitter.com/0ttx1wAcZB — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2018

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Prediction: Prior to the match, we will chant YES, universally as loud as possible. After all, the most popular superstar of this generation is coming back to wrestle, again. Despite the ovation, he might have to digest a loss as a heel-turn might be in-store. Shane McMahon might turn into a villain that will allow Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to come out victorious and retain their spots on Smackdown roster.

Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Prediction: This would definitely be a 5-star rated match but definitely 'The Match’ that would garner all the mainstream spotlight. We have got two of the former Olympic Medalists those will be competing against the two heel authorities. This would be the most entertaining affair of the night which should be won by the babyfaces.

Will The #Undertaker in fact return to challenge @JohnCena in a dream match this Sunday at #WrestleMania? https://t.co/De73btKu7C — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2018

John Cena vs The Undertaker (Rumoured match)

Prediction: The Undertaker is still scheduled to appear at Wrestlemania. But, this match is not likely to happen on this night. Rather, a short confrontation would be in-store which would set up a stretched rivalry in the near future on WWE Raw.

WWE Championship Match - Shinsuke Nakamura vs AJ Styles

Prediction: There could not be a better lineup than these two locking horns over the most coveted prize in sports entertainment. The dream match is finally happening in the WWE. If proper space is given to them, the match would turn out to be the one to remember, forever. Chances are the most that AJ Styles will retain the title after a solid encounter so that Nakamura might get traded on to WWE Raw after Wrestlemania.

WWE Universal Championship Match - Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

Prediction: The perhaps main event of the Wrestlemania 34 night would be extremely physical with both of them disliking each other, so very much. There are chances that Paul Heyman could turn his back on his client in order to let Roman Reigns win the Universal Champion. Even if it does not happen, The Big Dog is the favorite to close the show with the title in his hand.