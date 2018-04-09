WWE Wrestlemania 34 Results With Video Highlights: April 8, 2018

Here’s how things went down at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The match included many superstars from the WWE roster and when the fight came down to the final three, Matt Hardy, Baron Corbin and Mojo Rawley. Corbin and Rawley ganged up on Hardy until Bray Wyatt appeared on the screen to distract the pair. Hardy used this opportunity to put both of them over the top rope to get the victory. After the match, Hardy and Wyatt posed together inside the ring which shocked the crowd.

Cruiserweight Championship Match - Cedric Alexander vs Mustafa Ali

All stops were pulled off by the division's top two as Mustafa Ali delivered 054 splash but still failed to pick up the win. Cedric Alexander delivered three back elbows and followed it up with a Lumbercheck on Ali to win the Cruiserweight title at Wrestlemania 34.

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

After the initial brawl, it came down to Sasha Banks and Bayley. Bayley was about to topple Banks over the top rope to win the match. But, she forgot about Naomi was still in the contest. She came from behind and hit the rear-view on Bayley before sending her over the top rope to win the first-ever women’s battle royal at Wrestlemania.

SmackDown triple Threat Tag Team Championship Match - The Usos vs The New Day vs The Bludgeon Brothers

The Bludgeon Brothers took the drivers’ seats from the word go in this match. They took everyone out of the contest including Xavier Woods who was not even in this match. The Usos tried to get back into the contest after they delivered their signature splash but failed. The Bludgeons delivered a double chokeslam on Big E to get the pinfall win and eventually became the new Smackdown tag team champions at Wrestlemania.

Raw Women's Championship Match - Alexa Bliss vs Nia Jax

Before the match, Nia Jax took out Mickie James with the help of a Samoan Drop on the floor. She punished Bliss throughout the match before the champ raked her in the eyes. But, Nia came right back into the contest by delivering an Alabama Slam. After this, a huge Samoan Drop was delivered of the second rope for the pinfall. This led Jax to become the new Raw women’s champion at Wrestlemania.

Fatal-4-way United States Championship Match - Randy Orton vs Bobby Roode vs Jinder Mahal vs Rusev

Rusev Day chants were heard throughout this match. Rusev was about to steal the win after he delivered the Machkas kicks to Roode and Mahal but had to digest an RKO. But, Sunil Singh distracted him from the ring apron which allowed Jinder Mahal to connect with the Khallas for the win. This earned him the first-ever United States Championship at the biggest event of the year.

Triple Threat Intercontinental Championship Match - The Miz vs Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor

It turned out to be a spectacular contest between the three elite names of the WWE Raw roster. The Miz left The Miztourage at the back and fought valiantly in the match. He delivered a super skull crushing finale off the turnbuckle but Finn Balor broke the pin with a Coup De Grace. In the end, it was Seth Rollins who came up with a Curb Stomp to pick up the win and become a Grand Slam Champion at Wrestlemania.

SmackDown Women's Championship - Charlotte vs Asuka

Charlotte did the unthinkable at Wrestlemania by defeating Asuka and breaking the undefeated streak at a place which is famous for upsets. Asuka was able to lock in the submission hold, Asuka Lock but Charlotte escaped from it and hit a spear on Asuka. Thereafter, the Figure Eight was locked in to make the Royal Rumble winner tap out as the title was retained.

Raw Tag Team Championships Match - The Bar vs Braun Strowman and Mystery Partner

This match was under-delivered as no surprise was in-store. Instead of a surprise return, Braun Strowman chose a 10-year-old boy from the crowd as his tag team partner. He delivered a running powerslam on Cesaro to come out as the new WWE Raw tag team champions alongside Nicholas, the little boy.

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Daniel Bryan received the biggest cheer of the century after his return to in-ring competition at Wrestlemania. A pop-up powerbomb was delivered to him, before the match after which the medical team arrived to take him out of the arena via a stretcher. But, he came back into the contest, later and delivered YES kicks to Sami Zayn to enlighten the crowd. The YES lock was applied to make Zayn tap . Brayn was seen celebrating with Brie Bella after the match.

Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

An entertaining affair was witnessed as Kurt Angle was taken out of the equations after a vicious beatdown by Triple H. Ronda Rousey stepped into the ring to take on Stephanie and Triple H, single-handedly. The heels tried to hit the Pedigree on their opponents which was countered. Ronda applied the arm-bar on Stephanie to force her to tap out to pick up her first win in the WWE.

John Cena vs The Undertaker (Rumoured match)

John Cena came out to have the match when Elias showed up and got beaten up by him. As he felt the match was not going to happen, Cena was about to leave the arena but the lights went out and the Undertaker showed up, finally. The match started and finished in quick time as The Undertaker was full of attack in the fight with his pendant moves. With the least resistance from Cena, Undertaker connected with a chokeslam and tombstone piledriver to end the match.

WWE Championship Match - Shinsuke Nakamura vs AJ Styles

The dream match lived up to the hype with both men taking each other to their limits. Styles hit his finishing moved, the forearm and Styles Clash but was not able to pin the contender. Nakamura tried to hit the Kinshasa but failed. AJ Styles converted it into another Styles Clash to pick up the win. After the match, Nakamura turned heel by hitting a low blow on the WWE Champion.



WWE Universal Championship Match - Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

It was perhaps the most physical match of this decade. Roman Reigns was completely battered and bruised after the match. He came up short after a valiant effort but it took Brock Lesnar to deliver eight German suplexes and six F5s to finally pin the Big Dog. Reigns tried hard with spears but the F-5 through the table did the trick for the beast as he left Wrestlemania with his championship around his waist.