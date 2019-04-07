WWE Wrestlemania 35: Full match card with predictions

Women’s Battle Royal

Prediction: Battle Royals have become a way to utilise the WWE talents who could not be booked in separate matches. Without any fallout reserved for the winner, this type of match has already lost its significance and hence predicting a winner seems irrelevant. Still, we pick Nikki Cross or Ruby Riott as the winner as a win could hand momentum for future.

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Prediction: The same can be said for the men's division battle royal, too. However, the ongoing storyline between Strowman and Colin & Jost (special Wrestlemania broadcasters) has kept the curiosity high among the audience. These two special guests in this match should be the reason that the monster might not win the battle royal. We pick Andrade or any surprise entrant from the NXT division to stand tall to win this match.

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin (Angle's farewell match)

Prediction: It's still hard to believe that WWE has kept this match intact on Wrestlemania 35 match card. Angle deserved much better opponent to end his career on a high note. But things are unlikely to go in his favor. WWE intends to feed off Corbin with natural heat of the fans and convert it as a push for the heel. Hence, a win for the Lone Wolf seems evident.

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Prediction: Vince McMahon has a nag of letting Randy Orton win big matches since this man is his favorite and has been a trusted shoulder for over a decade. This could be the only reason why Orton should come up with the win at Wrestlemania. Otherwise, AJ Styles should pick up the big win to bring back the lost momentum in his favor in a rivalry that just commenced on Smackdown a few weeks ago.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Prediction: Going by the happenings from the last few weeks, Drew McIntyre seems unstoppable. He is a clear favorite to defeat Roman Reigns and pick up the biggest win of his career. However, it's Wrestlemania where the poster boys usually shine. The Big Dog may receive the win, but the rivalry should go on even after the 'show of shows' to establish McIntyre as the top heel of WWE.

Shane McMahon vs. The Miz (Falls count anywhere match)

Prediction: The Miz will be on a warpath to respond to the beatdown that Shane McMahon deserves and likely to be successful. McMahon has been putting over talents ever since his comeback in the WWE. This time too, there should not be an exception as he will hand over a big win to The Miz to solidify his babyface turn.

Triple H vs. Batista (No Holds Barred)

Prediction: Triple H's career is also on the line in this match which automatically hints the outcome of the match. There is no way that the WWE COO will put an end to his illustrious career with this impromptu matchup. Rather, he will beat up Batista with dominance to send him into retirement.

Buddy Murphy (C) vs. Tony Nese (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Prediction: Despite being the heel, Murphy has been able to earn the respect of the WWE Universe as the Cruiserweight Champion. Now with Tony Nese as his opponent, he has received perhaps the biggest threat of his title reign. But it's too early to for Nese to pick up the title and thereby be the show-runner of 205 Live. Hence, Murphy is the favorite to retain.

Samoa Joe (C) vs. Rey Mysterio (WWE United States Championship)

Prediction: This marks legendary Rey Mysterio's return match at Wrestlemania after six years. Unfortunately, WWE were not able to provide the needed buildup for the prestigious US Championship belt. So we should not expect any title change in this capacity. Joe should win with pure domination.

The Revival vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins (WWE Raw tag team Championship)

Prediction: It was another randomly booked tag team title match at Wrestlemania with the very least buildup. The challengers were nowhere to be found on TV in the past few weeks and had no chance to pick up the win in a title match. Dash and Dawson seem the clear-cut favourites in this bout.

The Usos vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev (Fatal 4-Way Match for Smackdown tag team championship match)

Prediction: It's good to see The Usos finally enter Wrestlemania as the champions to defend their titles in a very big stage. But the booking could have been much better for them like a dream match against the Hardyz. But the Usos are up against four other teams. However, the Usos remain the clear favorites to retain their titles as all the challengers were forcefully inserted into the contest. The NXT duo will be the only ones who will put up great effort that should keep them in the title scenario.

Sasha Banks and Bayley (C) vs. The IIconics vs. Divas of Doom vs. Nia Jax and Tamina(Fatal 4-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships)

Prediction: This is a historic match from the women's division in which a Hall of Famer returns to action after six years. Despite the poor booking, we expect this match to be good enough to steal the show. Performers like Nattie, Phoenix and the champions should showcase their wrestling skills. Chances of the champions retaining are quite high as there is a four-horsewomen reunion which could happen at the end of Wrestlemania 35.

Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor (Intercontinental Championship)

Prediction: We could have predicted Bobby Lashley to retain the mid-card title with his recent momentum but things will be different now due to Balor's alter ego. The Demon King is set to return to action. This character is still undefeated on WWE TV and should remain that way and that means we will crown a new Intercontinental Champion at Wrestlemania.

Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship)

Prediction: Wrestlemania has been converted into Kofi-Mania through this match in which the challenger has all the support from the fans. The current champion Daniel Bryan doesn't wish to attend the next WWE PPV in Saudi Arabia. So, this makes the chances better for Kofi to win the title and give the fans what they've been demanding for weeks.

Brock Lesnar (C) vs. Seth Rollins (WWE Universal Championship)

Prediction: As much as the fans want to see Seth Rollins dethrone the Beast Incarnate from his title reign, it may not happen due to two reasons. WWE wants Lesnar to enter Saudi Arabia as the reigning champion and Rollins has not been able to take his merchandise sales into the top 5 list. So Lesnar is still the favorite to retain the prime belt of WWE Raw.

Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (Triple Threat for the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championship)

Prediction: Vince McMahon always loves to swerve people around the main event of any PPV night especially Wrestlemania. So despite this match being built to bring up a tailor-made win for Becky Lynch, the outcome could go in a different direction. We should not be shocked to see Rousey retain or Charlotte become the dual champion, which will reduce the heat in the WWE Universe. As of now, the match outcome seems unpredictable as any one of the three superstars could come up with the win. The uncertainty is the main reason the fans are invested in this match and thereby will make WWE's first-ever women's Wrestlemania main-event a successful one.