WWE Wrestlemania 36 Night II results and highlights: April 5, 2020

Two gimmick matches were also in-store as a form of special attraction featuring legendary superstars at the show which was recorded at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Here is the recap of night two of WrestleMania 36:

WWE NXT Women's Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Charlotte Flair injured the knees of Ripley to dominate the early part of the match. Rhea tried to come back with a missile drop-kick and the Standing Cloverleaf submission move.

But Flair soon countered with the Boston Crab submission and a wicked Spear. She locked in the Figure Four and then bridged into Figure Eight to submit Ripley and become the NXT Women's Champion in the opening contest of WrestleMania 36.

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Lashley hit Suplexes and powerslams to open the match to which Lana cheered at ringside. As per her instructions, he went for the Spear but Black connected with a big knee. Lashley hit him back with a Running Crossbody and a Clothesline. He went for the Spear again only to digest the Black Mass as well as a pinfall loss to Black.

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Sonya Deville accompanied Dolph Ziggler in this WrestleMania match which saw the latter one hitting an early Superkick to control the match. Otis managed to backfire with a Scoop Slam to the mat. He sent Ziggler to the barricade before hitting the Compactor.

Deville tried to distract Otis but Mandy Rose came out and slapped her before giving a low blow on Ziggler. Otis connected with the Caterpillar to get the pinfall win. Rose celebrated with Otis before giving him a kiss.

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Randy Orton disguised as a cameraman and hit an RKO on Edge before the match began. He connected with another RKO right after the match started. Edge stood up to start a brawl that continued throughout the Performance Center. Orton tried to hit a Punt Kick on a production truck but Edge caught him with a Spear.

WWE Wrestlemania 36 Results and Highlights: April 4, 2020

While attempting another Spear, Orton caught Edge with the third RKO. But Edge applied a submission move on Orton to choke him down and then performed the Con-Chair-To to seek the ultimate move. Orton failed to answer the referee's ten-count as he declared Edge as the winner of this WrestleMania match.

Rob Gronkowski jumped off the perch on Mojo Rawley to pin Mojo Rawley to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Angel Garza and Austin Theory vs. The Street Profits (c)

After initial cheapshots from the challengers, Dawkins blocked a Wing Clipper from Garza and downed Theory to which Ford leaped off the top rope with a Frogsplash to secure the win.

After the match, the challengers attacked the champions as their manager Zelina Vega hit a kick on Ford. NXT's Bianca Belair ran out to save her real-life husband by hitting a KOD on Vega. The Street Profits shoved the heel team off the ring to celebrate with Belair.

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title: Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

All the competitors ganged up on Tamina after hitting their respective finishers to get her eliminated via pinfall. Sasha then submitted Naomi with the Bank Statement but Evans connected with the Women's Right to eliminate Banks.

Evans almost got the pinfall win on Bayley by a top rope Moonsault but the champion somehow kicked out. Sasha came back to the ring and hit a Backstabber, out of nowhere to allow Bayley to roll up Evans for the pinfall and retain her title at WrestleMania.

Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

This match was more of a recap session of WWE's different eras and legendary characters that carried the company through the years. Cena and Wyatt came out dressing like those characters in the Firefly FunHouse set. The quick end witnessed The Fiend suddenly appearing to drop Cena with Sister Abigail and then apply the Mandible Claw to secure the pinfall win.

WWE Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

McIntyre hit an early Claymore Kick to begin the match. But Lesnar soon countered with multiple German Suplexes and F5s. But McIntyre continued to kick out of those making the champion frustrated.

WrestleMania 36: Ex-Pats star Gronkowski wins first WWE belt

McIntyre countered the fourth F5 attempt with a second Claymore. He followed with the third and fourth, consecutively to secure the pinfall win over Lesnar. McIntyre thus became the new WWE Champion to close WrestleMania 36 night II.

Here are the final results of WrestleMania 36:

• Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Match)

• Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

• Elias def. King Corbin

• Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

• Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan

• SmackDown Tag Team Champion John Morrison def. Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso in a Triple Threat Ladder Match

• Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins in a No Disqualification Match

• Braun Strowman def. Goldberg to become the new Universal Champion

• The Undertaker def. AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match