WWE Wrestlemania 37: Broadcast details, fan attendance and more announced

WrestleMania 37 was originally scheduled to take place on March 28th at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. But mass gatherings are still prohibited in that state as a result of which Mania will go Hollywood two years from now that is in 2023. Tampa gets the honor, this year because the city never got to host it last year as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Additional details regarding the spectacular show are now available as PWInsider reports, both the main shows on Night 1 and 2 of WrestleMania 37 will be 3 hours long, meaning that they’ll run from 7 PM EST to 10 PM EST (4.30 - 7.30 AM IST) on the WWE Network. A Kickoff pre-show is also expected to be attached, starting one hour prior to the main show. (6 PM EST/ 3.30 AM IST)

The source noted that this isn’t the fully confirmed schedule, but rather likely which is similar to that of last year. A Hall Of Fame ceremony for the weekend around April 10 is being discussed, but it isn't fully decided upon. No physical crowd is expected as WWE is thinking to make it virtual.

While speaking to TMZ Sports, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has confirmed that WrestleMania 37 will be WWE’s first main roster event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic where the fans will be in attendance. This is what she has stated during the interview.

“I’m thrilled and excited because, hopefully, this will be the first opportunity for us to have our fans back in attendance. That’s the current plan. Of course, ticket information is not available yet ’cause we’re still trying to figure out all the different machinations.”

Stephanie also mentioned that WWE will keep themselves updated with the upcoming Super Bowl event in February that goes down from the Raymond James Stadium in February.

“We’re gonna learn a lot from [the NFL] logistically, etc., and really best practices, what works, what doesn’t work. But, man, we can’t wait to come in and for two nights hopefully, really rock that pirate ship.”

The company is trying to figure out how they can keep the COVID-19 protocols intact as they bring back fans for the first time since March 2020 on main roster TV tapings. NXT has been allowing a limited physical audience at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida but a massive outbreak of coronavirus was noted in late 2020. So they really have to be very careful.

Vince McMahon and Co are really hopeful that fans' appearance will turn WrestleMania 37 into a huge success. WrestleVotes provided an update stating that 25,000 fans will be allowed inside the Raymond James Stadium on both Night 1 and 2 for the Show of Shows.

WWE is also thinking of conducting TV tapings from different venues for RAW and SmackDown, with a limited number of fans in attendance, as they’ll probably move out of the ThunderDome facility at the Tropicana Field after WrestleMania 37. Perhaps, their usual touring schedule will also commence from that point.

“WWE is planning on permitting upwards of 25,000 fans for WrestleMania on each night. The real internal discussions are what to do after. Some would like a soft “reopening” of the touring schedule for Live TVs as continuing the ThunderDome post Mania comes with location headaches,” mentioned the source.