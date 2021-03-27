WWE Wrestlemania 37 main event becomes Triple Threat; more matches announced

This week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode saw WWE Official Adam Pearce adding Daniel Bryan to the already confirmed match between WWE Hall of Famer Edge and the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This match will take place during Night Two which is also a potential favorite to main-event the two-night spectacle.

Several reports have already confirmed that this change was coming which is the reason why Edge was appointed as the Special Enforcer in last Sunday’s WWE Fastlane main event between Bryan and Reigns. It was on that bygone PPV night that Edge showed signs of a heel-turn when he snapped and delivered chair shots on both Reigns and Bryan.

The Rated-R Superstar confirmed the heel-turn again on SmackDown as he repeated his actions from FastLane 2021 by spearing both his WrestleMania opponents. After some chair shots, he went for the con-chair-to move but Reigns and Bryan managed to roll out of the ring with Jey Uso and WWE officials coming to their aid.

YouTube sensation, actor, boxer, and podcaster Logan Paul will be present on WWE SmackDown, next week. Sami Zayn confronted Kevin Owens to announce that he will hold a red carpet premiere for his conspiracy documentary on next Friday’s SmackDown episode with Logan being the special guest.

This was the same segment where Owens challenged Zayn to a match at WrestleMania 37 and received a positive answer. Zayn then digested a beatdown from Owens and got laid out with a Stunner. WWE then confirmed the match with the note that this match will be on the Night Two card.

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins is now official for WrestleMania 37. These two superstars have been feuding ever since Rollins made his return on SmackDown, earlier this year. Over on SmackDown, Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura again, in a rematch from Sunday’s WWE FastLane PPV.

After the match, the SmackDown Savior attacked Nakamura until Cesaro came out to make the save. Later in a backstage segment, Rollins challenged Cesaro to a WrestleMania 37 match only to be attacked with a Cesaro Swing. The Swiss Cyborg also accepted the challenge before leaving the scene. This match will take place on Night One.

WWE has also announced Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E for WrestleMania 37. This one is a rematch from WWE FastLane 2021 which saw Big E retain the title via pinfall but there have been some controversies with the referee's count. This match will take place during Night Two.

Overall, 11 matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania 37. AJ Styles and Omos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day has been moved to Night One. The only match that has not been confirmed for Night One or Night Two is Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon. A stipulation is also likely to be attached to this match.

WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Check out the updated match card:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley with MVP (c)

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

The Miz with John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny with Damian Priest

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c) with Paul Heyman

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

NIGHTS TO BE ANNOUNCED:

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

Stipulation to be added