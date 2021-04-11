WWE Wrestlemania 37 Night One recap, results and highlights

WWE and Raw Tag Team Titles were on the line with a Steel Cage Match as the special attraction. Also, Rapper Bad Bunny made his debut at the Show of Shows which took place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Check out the recap & results from WrestleMania 37 Night One:

WrestleMania 37 Night One kicked off with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon standing on the stage with the entire roster. He sent a message about how WWE Superstars have been entertaining the fans through the tough times of pandemic.

He welcomed the live audience back to a WWE show as Bebe Rexha performed America The Beautiful Performance.

WWE Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c) with MVP

After a slight delay due to a storm, the WWE Championship match began between McIntyre and Lashley. McIntyre connected with 3 FutureShock DDTs but Lashley unexpectedly kicked out. Drew gave a Glasgow Kiss headbutt into the corner and charged with a Claymore but MVP distracted him with a yell from ringside.

Lashley applied The Hurt Lock as Drew started fading. McIntyre briefly broke the hold using the turnbuckles but Lashley comes tightened the hold. Drew finally faded back to his knees, then down on the mat as the referee called the match for Lashley to retain.

Tag Team Turmoil: Lana and Naomi vs. The Riott Squad vs. Carmella and Billie Kay vs. Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

The first two teams in the match were Lana & Naomi and Carmella & Billie Kay. Kay pinned Naomi via a roll-up for the first elimination.

Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott were out next for the next match where Ruby hit a big senton to pin Billie Kay for the next elimination.

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke joined the Riott Squad, next, where Dana went to the top and hit a Swanton to Liv for a 2 count. Liv quickly reversed a pin attempt to eliminate Dana and Rose.

The final match took place as Natalya and Tamina joined the Riott Squad. After nailing Ruby with the Hart Attack, Nattie caught her into the Sharpshooter before Tamina flew off the top rope with a Superfly Splash for the pin to win.

Natalya and Tamina became new number-one contenders and they will challenge Jax and Baszler for tag titles on Night II of Wrestlemania 37.

Cesaro vs Seth Rollins

In what was a relatively short match of the night, Cesaro caught Rollins with the Cesaro Swing before dropping him with the Neutralizer for a two-count. Rollins blocked another Neutralizer attempt to hit Cesaro back with a Pedigree.

Rollins missed the Stomp as the Swiss Superman caught him with an amazing UFO move before swinging him for record times. Finally, a Neutralizer put down Rollins for the referee’s three-count as Cesaro got the victory.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)

Omos caused pure destruction during his debut match at Wrestlemania 37. He caught Woods with a big charging elbow in the corner, then the same to Kofi in the opposite corner.

Omos scooped Woods for a big backbreaker over the knee. He then picked Kofi up with one arm and dropped him over the knee. AJ Styles then downed Woods with a Phenomenal Forearm off Omos’ shoulder. Omos then planted Kofi in the ring with a huge slam to get the pinfall win and become new tag champs with Styles.

Steel Cage Match: Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman was attacked by Elias and Jaxson Ryker before the match went underway. After some back and forth action, Shane almost escaped the cage from over the top, but Strowman managed to stop him.

Strowman then took Shane at the top of the Steel Cage and threw him down into the ring! Shane took the bump like a pro. Strowman came down and nailed a Running Powerslam on Shane to get the win.

WWE announcer Mike Rome introduced the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class on the stage for posing. JBL, William Shatner (who was not there), The Bella Twins, Jushin Thunder Liger (who was also not there), Warrior Award recipient Titus O’Neil and the family of The British Bulldog were already gathered on the ramp.

The nWo music hits next as Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash came out to join them for a round of applause.

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest

Bad Bunny came out on top of the truck that Becky Lynch used last year and got big pyro in his entrance. Bunny started the match with Miz to impress the fans with his in-ring skills. Miz was able to hit a Skull Crushing Finale on Priest but Bunny broke up the pinfall attempt.

Bunny then took out Morrison with a Canadian Destroyer on the outside. The Rapper then flew off the top rope with a crossbody as Priest picked up Miz on his shoulder to secure the pinfall win.

Main Event: SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

This is the second Women’s main event match in WrestleMania history and the first-ever with two African-American women involved in it. Bianca hurt her knees after missing a top rope 450-splash. Sasha hit a Frogsplash followed by the Bank Statement where she used Belair’s ponytails to lock in the submission.

Bianca reached the bottom rope to break the hold. Belair got up and finally connected with a 450 Splash on Sasha for a close pinfall attempt. Bianca then hit Sasha with her Ponytail and nailed the KOD for the win. Belair won the Smackdown Women’s Title in this historic match and celebrated with her family at ringside to send Wrestlemania 37 Night I off the air.