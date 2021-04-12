WWE Wrestlemania 37 Night Two recap, results and highlights

Four more titles - US, Women’s Tag Team, Intercontinental, and Raw Women's Titles were also on the line. Plus, Randy Orton and The Fiend also participated in the Grudge Match on the show that went down from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from WrestleMania 37 Night Two:

America The Beautiful Performance by Ashland Craft was the opener of the show.

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

The Fiend received a special entrance for the first match of WrestleMania 37 Night II as he popped out of Alexa Bliss' large box version with “Pop Goes the Weasel” playing in the background. He leaped off the box with a clothesline on Orton to gain control from the beginning.

The fiend had the Mandible Claw applied on Orton who was about to fade out but suddenly the ring pots exploded with fire. Bliss was discovered sitting on her large box with black ooze covered all over her face. This appeared to be a distraction as Orton planted Fiend with an RKO to get the win.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

The two Samoans Tamina and Jax engaged in a physical battle inside the ring where Tamina prevailed with a Samoan Drop. She went for the Frogsplash but missed as Jax moved.

Natalya tagged in and had Jax locked into the Sharpshooter but she didn't realize that Baszler was the legal as she also tagged in. Baszler locked in the Kirifuda Clutch to fade out Natalya as Jax and Baszler retained.

Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul) vs. Kevin Owens

Owens started the match with a Pop-up Powerbomb but Sami rolled out of the ring to avoid the pinfall count. Zayn managed to come back with his pendant moves like the reverse Exploder Suplex followed by the Blue Thunder Bomb.

He went for the Helluva Kick but Owens met him with multiple Superkicks. Owens finished the match by hitting Stunner for the pin to win. Logan Paul was disappointed with the outcome as he came into the ring to raise the arms of Owens only to receive a Stunner to the cheers of the crowd.

WWE United States Title Match: Sheamus vs. Riddle

Riddle rammed Sheamus into the ring post and hit with a big back suplex on the edge of the apron. Riddle hen hit two big corkscrews from the ropes for near falls. Sheamus countered with a stiff knee off the top rope followed by a modified Brogue Kick, in the second attempt, for the pinfall win, marking the first title change of WrestleMania 37 Night II.

Nigerian Drum Match (Anything Goes, No Rules or Limits) for the WWE Intercontinental Title: Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

Rapper Wale performed “Feel The Power” for Big E’s entrance before the match. The ring was surrounded by drums and big gongs that could be used as weapons. Crews downed E with an Enziguri before catching him with multiple kendo stick shots.

But he missed a Frogsplash and went through a table. E brought Crews into the ring and scooped for the Big Ending when former Raw Underground star Dabba-Kato attacked him from behind.

He seemed the new associate of Crews who destroyed E in the middle of the ring before dragging Crews on top of E's body for the referee's three-count. Crews celebrated with the IC title to end the segment.

A promo aired for WrestleMania 38 set from Dallas, Texas featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin. WWE Hall of Fame 2021 inductees then came out and gathered on stage to receive a round of applause from the fans.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

Ash Costello performed the “Brutality” track on the ramp as Rhea Ripley made her entrance. In the match, Ripley had inverted Cloverleaf submission applied which was converted by Asuka into an Armbar submission.

Ripley sent her into the rope to break the move. Asuka Lock was reserved, next for Ripley to almost fade her out. Asuka went into a running boot but Ripley caught her with a sudden Riptide for the pin to win the Raw Women's Championship.

Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil were on the ramp talking about WrestleMania being a success where The Bella Twins also joined them. Suddenly, Bayley came out to taunt Nikki Bella talking about how her ex-boyfriend John Cena wasn’t present, there. The Bellas dropped her and tossed her around the ramp to end the segment.

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title: Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso)

Reigns aggressively grabbed Bryan and put him through the announce table with a big powerbomb. Edge came out of nowhere with a big Spear, off the steps to the floor, a moment that led the fans chanting 'This is Awesome.' Edge applied the Crossface on Reigns but Bryan broke the submission. Edge then delivered Spears on both his opponents.

An unfazed Rated R Superstar then brought chairs into the ring to plant Bryan with the Con-Chair-To. Jey Uso attacked him from behind to break the pinfall attempt. Edge snapped and destroyed him with Spears only to turn back and receive a Spear from Reigns.

Reigns then put down Edge with a Con-Chair-To of his own and pinned both the challengers, at the same time to retain. Reigns celebrated with the title with fireworks exploding all over the arena to send WrestleMania 37 off the air.