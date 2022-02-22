English
WWE Wrestlemania 38: New match confirmed; Edge issues challenge

By

Bengaluru, Feb 22: Celebrity Logan Paul will be a part of WrestleMania 38. He is back on WWE programming to provide backup to a self-proclaimed Hollywood star. This week's WWE RAW saw The Miz presenting another must-see episode of Miz TV to file a lot of complaints about Dominik Mysterio helping out Rey Mysterio to defeat him at the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Pre-show match, this past Saturday.

Miz and The Mysterios eventually had a confrontation in the ring. After a verbal exchange, The Miz proposed that he and his new tag team partner will take on Rey and Dominik at WrestleMania 38.

The Hollywood A-Lister then introduced his partner in Logan Paul who hit the ring and gave him a chest bump. Paul took a shot at Rey and received boos from the audience.

Dominik then mentioned that if this jackass Paul would be The Miz’s new tag team partner, then The Mysterios have no problems in accepting the match.

The Miz and Paul proceeded to attack Rey and Dominik. Miz dropped Rey with a Skull Crushing Finale. Paul also surprised everyone by planting Dominik with his own Skull Crushing Finale. Afterwards, Miz and Logan vs. Rey and Dominik were confirmed for Wrestlemania 38.



WWE Hall of Famer Edge was back on Raw as he confirmed his presence at WrestleMania 38. However, he still doesn't have an opponent for one of the most stupendous two-nights in WWE event history. So he issued a challenge to the locker room and wanted someone to step up.

Edge, a certifiable legend promised to make his unnamed opponent a legend although no one answered his challenge. As reported earlier, Edge vs. AJ Styles is reportedly the planning for WrestleMania 38 which should be confirmed in the upcoming weeks.



In more news, Paul Heyman informed on Raw that the new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will have a roadblock on his way to WrestleMania 38, because he has to defend his WWE Title at Madison Square Garden on March 5th.

Heyman said that Bobby Lashley will be Lesnar’s opponent for the MSG show, but Lashley might not be cleared to compete after his Elimination Chamber injury. Heyman will make sure that Lesnar will face a worthy superstar and the announcement may happen on this week's Smackdown.



WWE WrestleMania 38 takes place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, Texas. The updated card goes as follows,

Confirmed matches

Title vs. Title “Winner Take All” Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

The Miz and Logan Paul vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Rumoured matches

Edge vs. AJ Styles

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin Vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn Vs. Johnny Knoxville

Drew McIntyre Vs. Happy Corbin
Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 15:29 [IST]
