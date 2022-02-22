WWE Wrestlemania 38: New match confirmed; Edge issues challenge

Miz and The Mysterios eventually had a confrontation in the ring. After a verbal exchange, The Miz proposed that he and his new tag team partner will take on Rey and Dominik at WrestleMania 38.

The Hollywood A-Lister then introduced his partner in Logan Paul who hit the ring and gave him a chest bump. Paul took a shot at Rey and received boos from the audience.



Dominik then mentioned that if this jackass Paul would be The Miz’s new tag team partner, then The Mysterios have no problems in accepting the match.



The Miz and Paul proceeded to attack Rey and Dominik. Miz dropped Rey with a Skull Crushing Finale. Paul also surprised everyone by planting Dominik with his own Skull Crushing Finale. Afterwards, Miz and Logan vs. Rey and Dominik were confirmed for Wrestlemania 38.





"I need someone to step up. You want to prove yourself at #WrestleMania? You stand across the ring at @WrestleMania against the man who is still the best in this industry today! Fight me at #WrestleMania and I'll make you live forever."



Who will step up to @EdgeRatedR?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/SkdQ53oBbw — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2022

Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was back on Raw as he confirmed his presence at WrestleMania 38. However, he still doesn't have an opponent for one of the most stupendous two-nights in WWE event history. So he issued a challenge to the locker room and wanted someone to step up.Edge, a certifiable legend promised to make his unnamed opponent a legend although no one answered his challenge. As reported earlier, Edge vs. AJ Styles is reportedly the planning for WrestleMania 38 which should be confirmed in the upcoming weeks.In more news, Paul Heyman informed on Raw that the new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will have a roadblock on his way to WrestleMania 38, because he has to defend his WWE Title at Madison Square Garden on March 5th.Heyman said that Bobby Lashley will be Lesnar’s opponent for the MSG show, but Lashley might not be cleared to compete after his Elimination Chamber injury. Heyman will make sure that Lesnar will face a worthy superstar and the announcement may happen on this week's Smackdown.WWE WrestleMania 38 takes place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, Texas. The updated card goes as follows,WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman ReignsBecky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca BelairCharlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda RouseyThe Miz and Logan Paul vs. Rey and Dominik MysterioEdge vs. AJ Styles“Stone Cold” Steve Austin Vs. Kevin OwensSami Zayn Vs. Johnny KnoxvilleDrew McIntyre Vs. Happy Corbin