WWE Wrestlemania 38: New match confirmed; Edge issues challenge

Bengaluru, Feb 22: Celebrity Logan Paul will be a part of WrestleMania 38. He is back on WWE programming to provide backup to a self-proclaimed Hollywood star. This week's WWE RAW saw The Miz presenting another must-see episode of Miz TV to file a lot of complaints about Dominik Mysterio helping out Rey Mysterio to defeat him at the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Pre-show match, this past Saturday.
Miz and The Mysterios eventually had a confrontation in the ring. After a verbal exchange, The Miz proposed that he and his new tag team partner will take on Rey and Dominik at WrestleMania 38.
The
Hollywood
A-Lister
then
introduced
his
partner
in
Logan
Paul
who
hit
the
ring
and
gave
him
a
chest
bump.
Paul
took
a
shot
at
Rey
and
received
boos
from
the
audience.
Dominik then mentioned that if this jackass Paul would be The Miz’s new tag team partner, then The Mysterios have no problems in accepting the match.
The Miz and Paul proceeded to attack Rey and Dominik. Miz dropped Rey with a Skull Crushing Finale. Paul also surprised everyone by planting Dominik with his own Skull Crushing Finale. Afterwards, Miz and Logan vs. Rey and Dominik were confirmed for Wrestlemania 38.
And @mikethemiz's #WrestleMania tag team partner is...@LoganPaul!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XDFOOoTvQd— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2022
"I need someone to step up. You want to prove yourself at #WrestleMania? You stand across the ring at @WrestleMania against the man who is still the best in this industry today! Fight me at #WrestleMania and I'll make you live forever."— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2022
Who will step up to @EdgeRatedR?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/SkdQ53oBbw
"Newsflash ... @BrockLesnar is doing JUST FINE without @HeymanHustle!"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PmJGT2ViMW— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2022
