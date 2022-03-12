WWE Wrestlemania 38: New match lineup set; Title match to change again?

The Usos then ruled that if Boogs could defeat Jey Uso in a singles contest, then Nakamura and Boogs would receive a title match at WrestleMania 38. Boogs eventually pinned Jey with his Boogs Cruise powerslam but Jey smashed him in the back with a guitar shot to end the segment.

WWE is yet to officially announce this match at Wrestlemania 38 card but at this point, Nakamura and Boogs stand as the number-one contenders for the Smackdown tag team titles.

The Usos were initially rumoured to defend their titles in a multi-team match at WrestleMania 38 but the lineup should be Boogs and Nakamura vs. The Usos. There’s no update either on which night this match will take place.





Speaking of the tag titles, Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega Triple Threat lineup could be changed at Night Two of WrestleMania 38.Per the reports of the Wrestling Observer, Carmella and Vega will defend their titles in a Fatal-4-Way, meaning there will be the fourth team. One of the fourth team members is scheduled to include Natalya but her tag partner is yet to be decided.

It’s expected that she will end up teaming with either Shotzi or Shayna Baszler from Smackdown. In fact, Nattie and Baszler featured in a tag team match against Banks and Naomi but they lost the match.

Sonya Deville is now considered to be Natalya’s tag team partner so that her feud with Naomi could be ongoing. Plus, this will also allow Deville to get involved at WrestleMania 38 in some capacity.

The women’s tag team match was formed as a standard tag team bout. Then on Raw, Morgan, and Ripley were added as they defeated the champs in a non-title bout.





.@SashaBanksWWE and @NaomiWWE say they welcome competitors like @RheaRipley_WWE and @YaOnlyLivvOnce to their match at #WrestleMania because it will only solidify them as the top Women’s Tag Team in WWE. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Qkgdmdi8RO — WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2022

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, Texas. The current card for the show is given below,

Night One Match



Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio



Night One Match



Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin



Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match



Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)



Night One Segment



Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin



Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match



Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)



Night Two Match



Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn



Night Two Match



Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory



Night Two Match



WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles



Night Two: Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles



Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)



Night Two: Winner Takes All Title Unification Match



WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns



SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match



Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)