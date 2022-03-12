WWE Wrestlemania 38: New match lineup set; Title match to change again?

Bengaluru,
March
12:
A
Smackdown
Tag
Team
Championship
match
has
been
teased
for
Wrestlemania
38
where
the
team
of
Shinsuke
Nakamura
and
Rick
Boogs
are
likely
to
challenge
the
champions
The
Usos
at
the
Show
of
Shows.
This week’s SmackDown on FOX episode witnessed The Usos cut a promo on how there’s no one worthy in the locker room to challenge them at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Nakamura and Boogs interrupted as they had problems with The Usos’s claim.
The Usos then ruled that if Boogs could defeat Jey Uso in a singles contest, then Nakamura and Boogs would receive a title match at WrestleMania 38. Boogs eventually pinned Jey with his Boogs Cruise powerslam but Jey smashed him in the back with a guitar shot to end the segment.
WWE is yet to officially announce this match at Wrestlemania 38 card but at this point, Nakamura and Boogs stand as the number-one contenders for the Smackdown tag team titles.
The
Usos
were
initially
rumoured
to
defend
their
titles
in
a
multi-team
match
at
WrestleMania
38
but
the
lineup
should
be
Boogs
and
Nakamura
vs.
The
Usos.
There’s
no
update
either
on
which
night
this
match
will
take
place.
Will it be the @WWEUsos vs. @ShinsukeN & @rickboogswwe at #WrestleMania 38???#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Gy3FpC5Hna— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2022
It’s expected that she will end up teaming with either Shotzi or Shayna Baszler from Smackdown. In fact, Nattie and Baszler featured in a tag team match against Banks and Naomi but they lost the match.
Sonya Deville is now considered to be Natalya’s tag team partner so that her feud with Naomi could be ongoing. Plus, this will also allow Deville to get involved at WrestleMania 38 in some capacity.
The
women’s
tag
team
match
was
formed
as
a
standard
tag
team
bout.
Then
on
Raw,
Morgan,
and
Ripley
were
added
as
they
defeated
the
champs
in
a
non-title
bout.
.@SashaBanksWWE and @NaomiWWE say they welcome competitors like @RheaRipley_WWE and @YaOnlyLivvOnce to their match at #WrestleMania because it will only solidify them as the top Women’s Tag Team in WWE. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Qkgdmdi8RO— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2022
Night
One
Match
Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio
Night One Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin
Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Night One Segment
Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin
Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
Night Two Match
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
Night Two Match
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
Night Two Match
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles
Night Two: Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)
Night Two: Winner Takes All Title Unification Match
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)
