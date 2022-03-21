WWE Wrestlemania 38: Night One main event revealed, but opening match may change

The Texas Rattlesnake is currently booked to confront Kevin Owens on The KO Show’s most stupendous edition on April 2nd. As Austin previously mentioned, this talk show segment could turn into a fight or even a match.

In an update, Reddit user kermit125, who had broken multiple pro-wrestling-related stories in the past, noted that Austin and Owens will feature in the main event segment for Night One of WrestleMania 38 on April 2nd.

Previously, Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey over the Smackdown Women’s Championship was touted to be the main event of Night One. But Austin’s potential in-ring return is a much-bigger-happening and WWE is likely to utilize the segment in a broader perspective.

If Austin vs. Owens closes Wrestlemania Saturday then it will Austin's first WrestleMania main-event after 21 years. Below are the legend’s previous main event matches at 'Mania:

1. WrestleMania 14 – defeated Shawn Michaels to win the WWF Championship

2. WrestleMania 15 – defeated The Rock to win the WWF Championship

3. WrestleMania 17 – defeated The Rock to win the WWF Championship

On the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer informed that a mutual friend of himself and Austin recently spotted the latter name at a training session, and he was amazed at Austin being at a “fantastic shape” ahead of the extravaganza to be hosted in his hometown.

Meltzer added that Austin 3:16 is expected to take his shirt off, and “there’s gonna be a fight, there’s gonna be a brawl, without a doubt.” Fans should expect a lot more than “just a kick in the gut and stunner” when the three-time Royal Rumble winner appears on The KO Show.

In more news, WWFOldSchool reported that Bianca Belair will kick off Night One of WrestleMania 38 against Becky Lynch over the RAW Women’s Championship.

According to the source, this match was internally scheduled to be the opening match of the main show. But an injury may force a change in the plans of WWE.

WWE released a statement on Sunday (March 20) disclosing the injury suffered by Bianca Belair. However, the internet wrestling community believe it could be a storyline angle.

Here is WWE's statement: "Bianca Belair suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat as a result of the attack perpetrated by Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch last Monday on Raw, WWE.com has learned.

"The WWE Universe watched in horror as Lynch took out her WrestleMania challenger in vicious fashion, wrapping a chair around Belair's head and neck before sending her into a steel ring post.

"Although Belair will not need surgery, she will be out of action for an unspecified amount of time as she recovers, officials say. Check back for any further updates as they become available."

As it stands, Belair, who ended Night One of WrestleMania 37 by winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship, is expected to open Night One of WrestleMania 38 and she is favored to beat the former Four-Horsewomen member to start her first reign with the red brand title.