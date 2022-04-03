WWE Wrestlemania 38 Night One results, recap and highlights: April 2, 2022

Both the Women’s Championships from Raw and Smackdown were on the line alongside the tag team championships from the blue brand.

Legendary Rey Mysterio was in action in a match teaming up with his son while top superstar Drew McIntyre also picked up a big win. Also, a huge return went down on the show, handing Seth Rollins his Wrestlemania moment.

Check out the recap and results from Wrestlemania Saturday from the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas:

– Brantley Gilbert sang America The Beautiful to start the main show of Wrestlemania 38 after which Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders came out to dance their way on the ramp. Smackdown commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcomed the viewers at WrestleMania.

– SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs to retain their titles in the opening contest.

During the match, Rick had one Uso on his shoulder when the other Uso jumped on his shoulder. Rick couldn’t handle the weight and fell down in order to hurt his knees. Rick was escorted out by the medical team while The Usos easily pinned Nakamura with the 1D to get the pin-fall win.

– Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin (with Madcap Moss) to end Corbin’s undefeated streak under this Happy gimmick. McIntyre also kicked out of Corbin’s End of Days finisher which is a first-time accolade on WWE TV.

During a tangling spot, McIntyre planted Corbin with the Futureshock DDT and then followed up with the Claymore Kick for the pin to win. After the match, McIntyre tried to attack Moss with his Sword. Moss escaped as McIntyre cut the ring ropes.

– The Miz and Logan Paul defeated Dominik and Rey Mysterio in a tag team match. This was Dominik’s WrestleMania debut as well as Logan who got a big pyro entrance.

The finishing sequence saw Mysterios hitting Logan with a double-619 and double Frog Splash. Rey went for the cover when The Miz bodyslamm-ed Dominik on top of Rey.

Miz then hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Rey for the pin to win. After the match, Miz turned on Logan by planting him with the Skull Crushing Finale.

– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon came out on the ramp and introduced the future of WWE – Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson.

– RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch (c) to become the new champion at Wrestlemania 38. Lynch came out in a car while Bianca also got a special musical entrance.

Becky hit the Manhandle Slam and her pendant Dis-Arm-Her submission, but Bianca powered her up and tried to throw her outside the ring.

Becky hit a Rock Bottom on Bianca on the Steel Ring Steps but Bianca managed to get back into the ring before the 10-count. Becky went for another Manhandle Slam off the second rope but Bianca countered with the KOD to get the win.

– Seth Rollins vs. A mystery opponent chosen by Vince McMahon: After Rollins got a special musical entrance, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes was announced to be his opponent who got a big pyro entrance.

After back and forth action, Cody hit 2 back-to-back Cross Rhodes. In an emotional moment, Cody paid tribute to his father, the late great Dusty Rhodes, by hitting the bionic elbow and then another Cross Rhodes to secure the win.

– The highlights from the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony featuring the latest Hall of Famer inductees – The Steiner Brothers, Vader’s family, Shad Gaspard’s family, Queen Sharmell was shown on the tron. The Undertaker got his own entrance and thanked the crowd, before marching down to the back.

– SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Ronda Rousey to remain the women’s champion on the blue brand. Rousey came out to her usual music while Flair got big pyros during her entrance.

During an altercation, Flair accidentally took out the referee. Rousey dropped Flair into the armbar and Flair tapped out but the referee was in no condition to see it.

Rousey broke the hold and tried to wake the referee up as Flair took advantage by delivering a big boot to the head to knock out Rousey. Flair quickly covered for the pin to win in what appeared to be a lame finish.

– The New Day (Kofi Kingston and King Xavier Woods) vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland (with Butch) was canceled and no mention was there of the segment by the announcers.

– Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared in the most stupendous KO Show in WWE history, hosted by Kevin Owens in the main event segment of Wrestlemania 38 Night One.

Owens instigated Austin to a point that the latter has decided to finally come out of retirement for a singles match after 19 long years!

"I AM CHALLENGING YOU TO A NO HOLDS BARRED MATCH RIGHT NOW!"@FightOwensFight lays down the #WrestleMania challenge for @steveaustinBSR! pic.twitter.com/yDqItNUJtq — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022

– No Holds Barred match: Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a chaotic affair that went down all around the arena. Austin superplex-ed Owens on the stage before drinking beers. This allowed Owens to hit a Stunner on Austin but he kicked out of it.

Owens brought a Steel Chair and swung it, but missed. The chair came off the ropes and hit him in the head, instead. Austin hit the Stunner and pinned him to win the match.

Austin threw his iconic beer bash in the ring before stunning Owens again. Two Police Officers took Owens to the back for disrespecting Texas.

Austin took the mic and thanked the crowd of Texas. He then shared a beer with the referee and called Byron Saxton to the ring to share a beer.

Austin hit him with a Stunner too before sharing a beer with his brother in the ring! Wrestlemania Saturday went off the air with Austin raising a toast to the WWE Universe.