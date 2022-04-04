WWE Wrestlemania 38 Night Two results, recap and highlights: April 3, 2022

It was headlined by the Biggest Match of All-time in Wrestlemania history featuring Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in a Championship Unification Winner Takes All bout.

A dream match became reality when WWE Hall of Famer Edge locked horns against AJ Styles. Randy Orton and Riddle put their tag team titles on the line while a gigantic clash was in store between Omos and Bobby Lashley.

Also, WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships were on the line in a Fatal-4-Way affair on the grandeur that went down at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, Texas.

Check out the recap and results from WrestleMania Sunday, that’s April 3, 2022:

– Night Two of WrestleMania 38 opened with Mike Rome introducing singer Jessie James Decker as she performed the “America The Beautiful” on the ramp. Decker finished as fireworks exploded all over the arena.

– Legendary Triple H hit the ring to kick things off with an emotional retirement speech. He placed his wrestling boots in the middle of the ring and thanked the fans.

He then welcomed the fans to WrestleMania as more fireworks went off. Triple H hugged his daughters at ringside and then met Gable Steveson at ringside before he left the scene.

– RAW Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) (c) defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) to retain their belts.

Orton and Riddle delivered amazing RKOs throughout this match to entertain the audience. The finish saw Gable jumping off the top rope to get right into an RKO by Orton for the pin-fall loss.

Following the match, The Street Profits approached RK-Bro for a toast in the ring and called Gable Steveson to the ring.

Gable knocked the cup out of Steveson’s hand and received a Belly-To-Belly Overhead Suplex from him. Steveson had some drinks with RK-Bro and Profits before he left the ring.

– Bobby Lashley defeated Omos to put an end to the latter's undefeated streak. After hitting an unthinkable suplex, Lashley delivered two Spears (one to the back and one to the stomach) to pin the 7-foot-3 giant.

– Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn in an out-and-out entertaining singles contest which was contested under Anything Goes rules. Sami hit the Helluva Kick right at the beginning of the match but he didn't go for the pin-fall attempt.

The entire Jackass movie crew came down to the ring to distract Sami from time to time. The finish saw Johnny grabbing his balls with a weapon and throwing him outside through a rat-trap table. Johnny laid out Sami with a taser and trapped him in the mousetrap to get the pin-fall win.

– Fatal-4-Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Naomi & Sasha Banks defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya and Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley and Carmella & Queen Zelina Vega to become new champions.

The back-and-forth encounter saw Banks applying the Bank Statement maneuver on Carmella. Vega tried to pull her away but she was put down by a Meteora by Banks. Naomi tagged in and performed a double-team finisher on Carmella to get the pin to win.

With this win, Sasha Banks' losing streak at Wrestlemania has come to an end. Her current WrestleMania record stands 1-6.

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeated AJ Styles in a dream match. Edge used his new theme music for a grand entrance while AJ was bleeding from the face but no reason was given behind the same.

The two veteran performers duked it out in the ring after which Damian Priest came out to provide the distraction. Edge kicked out of a third Styles Clash as a frustrated AJ went for the Phenomenal Forearm but he was surprised with Priest's presence.

Edge capitalized with a huge spear for the pin-fall win. Edge and Priest stood tall after the match and it appears that they could be having more plans as a team following WrestleMania 38.

– Ridge Holland and Sheamus (with Butch) defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in a tag team action. Sheamus leveled Kofi with a Brogue Kick while Butch distracted the referee in the ring.

This allowed Sheamus to level Woods with a Brogue, too. Holland scooped Woods for Northern Grit for the pin to get a quick win. Butch went crazy after the match and pummeled on Woods for some time.

– WrestleMania 38 Night Two attendance was declared as 78,453. The Undertaker then came out in a suit to his Deadman entrance for appreciation as a part of the Hall of Fame ceremony.

– Pat McAfee defeated Austin Theory in a singles bout which marked both the superstars' WrestleMania debut. Vince McMahon himself introduced Theory to the ring by addressing him as a future Universal Champion.

With Vince sitting at ringside Pat beat the hell out of Theory in the match. He even performed a top rope superplex to amaze everybody. The finish saw Theory going for the ATL finisher but Theory countered with a roll-up for the pin to win.

An irate Vince McMahon removed his shirt and prepared to compete in a match against Pat, right there!

– Vince McMahon defeated Pat McAfee in his in-ring return after almost 12 years. Theory attacked Pat in the match and the referee did nothing. Vince then hit Pat with a football and pinned him for the win.

Vince and Theory looked to celebrate but Stone Cold Steve Austin's music hit the arena. Austin stunned Theory with a Stunner, right away. Vince and Austin had a beer bash. They both drank beer after which Austin kicked him and barely hit a Stunner on him. Pat McAfee came for a beer bash and also received a Stunner.

– Title Unification Match: Universal Champion Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos) defeated WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event match of WrestleMania 38.

Lesnar hit 3 back-to-back Belly-To-Belly Overhead Suplexes on Roman but Heyman distracted Lesnar on the outside as Roman speared Lesnar through the barricade at ringside. Both men then traded in more Spears and F5s only to kick out of the pin-fall attempts.

Lesnar applied the Kimura Lock but Heyman extended the ring ropes helping Roman to break the hold. Lesnar went for the F5 but Roman suddenly countered with a Spear for the pin to win.

Roman Reigns thus won the biggest WrestleMania match of all-time to become the New Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He posed with the dual belts as fireworks went down all around the arena to send the show off-air.