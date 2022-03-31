WWE Wrestlemania 38: Update on Stone Cold and main-event segments

Currently, he is scheduled to confront Kevin Owens on The KO Show but this segment may be converted to a fight or even an impromptu match in the closing segment on April 2.

Since Stone Cold is a Dallas resident he may get and it makes sense for WWE to insert him into the main-event slot to connect with the local audience's sentiment. If this happens then the Hall of Famer will headline Wrestlemania after 19 long years.

During the entire 'Mania builds, WWE often uttered the phrase that “Steve Austin is back” raising the question of whether he is legit back in action on a frequent basis.

Rumours were fuelled up even more on Raw after WWE Champion Brock Lesnar stated the following about Austin.

“He’s an a$$-kicker like me too, but he didn’t kick my a$$.”

Later that night, Universal Champion Roman Reigns said he’d slap the idiot fans for chanting “WHAT” (a catchphrase of Austin) and he’d slap Austin too, indicating future physical confrontations.

Ringside News was told by a tenured member of the creative team that the WWE Hall of Famer will have a one-off appearance at the Show of Shows. They were further told that Austin’s involvement is a, “One time deal. As of now.”

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wants The Texas Rattlesnake to come back for more appearances, but he hasn’t agreed to future offers. For now, he seems to be happy to feature in the Night One main-event segment, only.

Speaking of main-events, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in a Title Unification Match for the WWE and Universal Championship will feature in the same slot on Night Two.

Current betting odds have been favoring Reigns to become the winner while he is also booked as a champion in a future live event, indicating that the record-breaking title reign won’t end at Wrestlemania 38.

WWE is advertising the following matches for the April 16th Live Event in Erie, Pennsylvania (The first post-Wrestlemania Live Event that is also being dubbed as “Saturday Night’s Main Event”):

– Triple Threat Match for Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

– Triple Threat Match for RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs Aliyah

In addition, Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Universal Championship is also booked for the April 17th Live Event, meaning that The Tribal Chief may just continue to rule the roost in the WWE in weeks to follow.