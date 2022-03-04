WWE Wrestlemania 38: Updated card following new announcements

Smackdown commentator Pat McAfee will return to the ring at the upcoming WWE Network Specials as he was privileged enough to receive a 'Mania deal from none other than the Boss himself, Vince McMahon.

The WWE Chairman & CEO appeared on The Pat McAfee Show for a rare interview session, last night and said that he’d like to offer the host, something special. Vince mentioned how Pat is family to the WWE and how his energy is fitting for the company.

He then offered McAfee to wrestle at the Show of Shows in April. Pat was in doubt and he further wanted to clarify if the offer was for real and Vince reassured him. Pat responded that it would be a dream come true to get onboard on the Wrestlemania 38 card.

There is no update yet on who Pat’s opponent will be but it’s been rumoured for the past few days that he will be paired against Vince McMahon himself. Austin Theory has been rumored to be in the corner for McMahon but he was not involved in last night’s interview.

After working as a guest commentator on WWE NXT, Pat McAfee signed a multi-year contract in early 2019 that led to a program with Adam Cole in 2020 and then to his in-ring debut at the NXT Takeover: XXX event.

After digesting a loss, Pat led his team to another hard-fought loss to The Undisputed Era at the 2020 WarGames event in a WarGames match. From April 2021, he was promoted to be the commentator of SmackDown along with WWE’s voice Michael Cole.

In more news, WWE has announced Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin in a singles contest at WrestleMania 38. The two have been feuding for the past few months and this match was under speculation for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Madcap Moss, Corbin’s tag team partner is also featuring in this program which produced a match against Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber 2022, last month which McIntyre won. McIntyre vs. Corbin will go down on Night One of WrestleMania 38/WrestleMania Saturday.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, Texas. Below is the updated card:

Night One:

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin



Night Two:

Winner Takes All Match: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Pat McAfee vs. TBD