Norris Admits Winning Baku Grand Prix Is Unlikely But Focuses On Securing Points

Inter Miami vs DC United Live Streaming: Where to Watch Lionel Messi match Today on TV and Online?

Who Is Mithun Manhas? Ex-Delhi Captain Tipped To Become New BCCI President - Career Stats, Coaching Stints

Did You Know? Mithun Manhas Was Virat Kohli’s First Captain and Later His Coach, Called Him 'Appu' Instead Of Cheeku

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How far they are from 1000 Goals after both score Twice in latest Match?

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Prediction: Who Will Win India vs Pakistan Super 4 Match Today?

WWE Wrestlepalooza Results: Full List of Match Results, Best Moments, Hall of Fame Surprise By MyKhel Staff Updated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 10:54 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 delivered a stacked card and some unforgettable moments, marking a wild night in Indianapolis. The event saw dominant wins, emotional milestones, a major championship change, and memorable superstar returns.

Brock Lesnar's brutal win over John Cena added drama to Cena's farewell tour while Cody Rhodes survived a relentless Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. Stephanie Vaquer's victory for the vacant Women's World Title was a breakout moment, and the electrifying tag team contest between The Vision and The Usos delivered pure chaos.

In a stunning Hall of Fame segment, The Undertaker rode to the ring to surprise Stephanie McMahon with her 2026 WWE Hall of Fame induction, creating a truly memorable night in Indianapolis.

Wrestlepalooza 2025 Full Results

Brock Lesnar def. John Cena

The Vision (Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker) def. The Usos

Stephanie Vaquer def. IYO SKY - Women's World Title (new champion)

CM Punk & AJ Lee def. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

Cody Rhodes (c) def. Drew McIntyre - Undisputed WWE Title

Wrestlepalooza 2025 Best Moments

Lesnar's relentless attack on Cena included F-5s after the bell and left fans chanting "Thank you, Cena" as he left ringside.

Brock Lesnar dominated John Cena in a brutal clash at Wrestlepalooza 2025, overwhelming his rival from the start. Despite a spirited comeback and three consecutive Attitude Adjustments by Cena, Lesnar powered out and unleashed a relentless assault, hitting six F-5s to decisively pin the 16-time world champion. Paul Heyman's ringside presence intensified the drama. After securing victory, Lesnar continued the carnage by attacking the referee

AJ Lee's in-ring psychology and resilience were widely praised, especially her interplay with Becky Lynch and Rollins. She returned to the WWE ring with her husband CM Punk after more than a decade.

The Undertaker's surprise Hall of Fame induction for Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon's Hall of Fame honor, alongside The Undertaker's presence, capped off one of WWE's most talked-about nights this year.

In a dramatic and heartfelt twist, The Undertaker asked Stephanie, "Are you ready?"-echoing the catchphrase of her husband Triple H and D-Generation X. He then announced to the crowd and a visibly moved Stephanie McMahon that she would be the first inductee in the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class.