WWE Wrestlepalooza Results: Full List of Match Results, Best Moments, Hall of Fame Surprise

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 delivered a stacked card and some unforgettable moments, marking a wild night in Indianapolis. The event saw dominant wins, emotional milestones, a major championship change, and memorable superstar returns.
Brock Lesnar's brutal win over John Cena added drama to Cena's farewell tour while Cody Rhodes survived a relentless Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. Stephanie Vaquer's victory for the vacant Women's World Title was a breakout moment, and the electrifying tag team contest between The Vision and The Usos delivered pure chaos.
In a stunning Hall of Fame segment, The Undertaker rode to the ring to surprise Stephanie McMahon with her 2026 WWE Hall of Fame induction, creating a truly memorable night in Indianapolis.
Brock Lesnar def. John Cena
The Vision (Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker) def. The Usos
Stephanie Vaquer def. IYO SKY - Women's World Title (new champion)
CM Punk & AJ Lee def. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch
Cody Rhodes (c) def. Drew McIntyre - Undisputed WWE Title
Lesnar's relentless attack on Cena included F-5s after the bell and left fans chanting "Thank you, Cena" as he left ringside.
Brock Lesnar dominated John Cena in a brutal clash at Wrestlepalooza 2025, overwhelming his rival from the start. Despite a spirited comeback and three consecutive Attitude Adjustments by Cena, Lesnar powered out and unleashed a relentless assault, hitting six F-5s to decisively pin the 16-time world champion. Paul Heyman's ringside presence intensified the drama. After securing victory, Lesnar continued the carnage by attacking the referee
AJ Lee's in-ring psychology and resilience were widely praised, especially her interplay with Becky Lynch and Rollins. She returned to the WWE ring with her husband CM Punk after more than a decade.
Stephanie McMahon's Hall of Fame honor, alongside The Undertaker's presence, capped off one of WWE's most talked-about nights this year.
In a dramatic and heartfelt twist, The Undertaker asked Stephanie, "Are you ready?"-echoing the catchphrase of her husband Triple H and D-Generation X. He then announced to the crowd and a visibly moved Stephanie McMahon that she would be the first inductee in the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class.