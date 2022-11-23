Abu Dhabi T10 2022: Captains, coaches, star players and support staff of all 8 franchises in Season 6
Abu Dhabi, Nov 23: The sixth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 starts November 23 where eight teams are set to fight for the coveted title over a period of 12 days. The Abu Dhabi T10 - which is the fastest format in the game - will see a total of 33 games in the league and playoffs combined.
Some of the best names in international cricket who are known for their skills in the shortest versions of the game are set to make their presence felt in the marquee event. The 10-over-per-side tournament starts Wednesday (November 23) with the final being scheduled for December 4.
Season 6 promises to be better and bigger as two new franchises have been included this year. Morrisville SAMP Army and the New York Strikers are going to make their debut in the tournament.
Star Players:
A total of 140 cricketers will be putting on a show to remember for the fans. T20 cricketing stars such as Suresh Raina, Shakib Al Hasan, Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy, Tim David, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Johnson Charles, Anrich Nortje, Fabian Allen, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Sikandar Raza, Obed McCoy, Carlos Brathwaite, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Alex Hales, David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga, Eoin Morgan among others will be making their presence felt in this edition at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the fast-action - 90-minute contests.
Teams: Morrisville SAMP Arm, the New York Strikers, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors, Team Abu Dhabi and the Chennai Braves.
Take a look at the teams, their captains, coaches and support staff in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022:
Bangla Tigers: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain)
Full Squad: Shakib Al Hasan, Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Hazratullah Zazai, Joe Clarke, Benny Howell, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Amir, Matheesha Pathirana, Nurul Hasan, Jacob Lintott, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rohan Mustafa, Chirag Suri, Umair Ali, Yasir Kaleem, S Sreesanth, Iftikhar Ahmad, Lewis Gregory, Jake Ball.
Head Coach: Aftab Chowdhury
Bowling Coach: Kazi Arafat
Assistant Coach: Tatenda Taibu
Team Analyst: Kunal Manek
Logistics Manager: Muhammad Yousaf
Physiotherapist: Subhasis Karmakar
Massage Therapist: Arunkumar Sasi
Liason Officer: Muhammad Naeem
Deccan Gladiators Captain: Nicholas Pooran
Full Squad: Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Luke Wood, Odean Smith, Josh Little, Will Smeed, Zahir Pakten, Zahoor Khan, Adeel Malik, Sultan Ahmad, Suresh Raina, Jason Roy, Thomas Helm.
Head Coach: Mushtaq Ahmed
Team Manager: Syed Hashmi
Team Analyst: Prasanna Agoram
Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ibrar Ahmad
Physiotherapist: Deepak Sury
Massage Therapist: Rohit Kamble
Assistant Team Manager: Hitesh Parekh
Delhi Bulls Captain: Dwayne Bravo
Full Squad: Dwayne Bravo, Tim David, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Rakheem Cornwall, Tom Banton, Dom Drakes, Richard Gleeson, Keemo Paul, Mitchell Stanley, Sheraz Ahmad, Karnal Zahid, Aayan Khan, Asif Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Waqas Maqsood, Syed Imad Wasim Haider, Jordan Cox.
Head Coach: Andy Flower
Team Manager: Muhummad Munir
Physiotherapist: John Gloster
Bowling Coach: Ajmal Shahzad
Assistant Coach: Richard Halsall
Assistant Coach: Steve Mullaney
Mental Conditioning Coach: Sanjeev Sandhu
Analyst: Saurabh Walker
Masseur: Mohammed Afroz
Liason Officer: Ismail Purayil
Morrisville SAMP Army Captain: Moeen Ali
Full Squad: Moeen Ali, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Johnson Charles, Anrich Nortje, Chamika Karunaratne, Colin de Grandhomme, George Garton, Andries Gous, Abraham Pienaar, Bastiaan de Leede, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Basil Parappil, Raja Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Karim Janat
Head Coach: Lance Klusener
Assistant Coach: Trevor Penny
Assistant Coach: James Foster
Team Manager: Vikram Hastir
Logistics and Operations Manager: Madhukar Shree
Analyst: Dhanasekar Dilli
Physiotherapist: Brett Edwards
Massage Therapist: Chandras Manchekar.
New York Strikers Captain: Kieron Pollard
Full Squad: Kieron Pollard, Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan, Paul Stirling, Andre Fletcher, Romario Shepherd, Wahab Riaz, Jordan Thompson, Kesrick Williams, Izharulhaq Naveed, Tom Hartley, Muhammad Waseem, Nav Pabreja, Muhammad Farooq, Matiullah Khan, Stuart Binny, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.
Head Coach: Carl Crowe
Assistant Coach: Johannes Morkel
Bowling Coach: Glen Chapple
Manager: Colin Borde
Physiotherapist: Gaurav Sharma
Analyst: Srikanth Ramachandran
Strength and conditioning coach: Azharuddin Qureshi
Massage Therapist: Kelli O'Jay Sankar.
Northern Warriors Captain: Rovman Powell
Full Squad: Rovman Powell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Isuru Udana, Kennar Lewis, Wayne Parnell, Adam Hose, Mark Deyal, Rayad Emrit, Gus Atkinson, Junaid Siddique, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Liam Dawson, Abhimanyu Mithun, Muhammad Irfan.
Head Coach: Faisal Iqbal
Assistant Coach: Jacob Oram
Team Manager: Ravi Kumar Rapeti
Analyst: Luke Dunning
Strength and conditioning coach: Punith Muniraj
Physiotherapist: Utsav Shah
Masseur: Mitesh Raul
Logistic Manager: Khalid Khan
Team Abu Dhabi (Captain): Chris Lynn (c),
Full Squad: Chris Lynn, Fabian Allen, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Naveen Ul Haq, Andrew Tye, Alex Hales, David Payne, Brandon King, Amad Butt, Darwish Rasooli, Alishan Sharafu, Abid Ali, Ethan D'Souza, Mustafizur Rehman, Peter Hatzoglou.
Head Coach: Paul Fabrace
Team Manager: Beth Gaskell
Bowling Coach: Otis Gibson
Batting Coach: Grant Flower
Skills Coach: Oscar Nauhaus
Analyst: Hassan Cheema
Physiotherapist: Ajantha Wattegama
Player Liaison Officer:Bishry Syed
The Chennai Braves Captain: Sikandar Raza
Full Squad: Sikandar Raza, Obed McCoy, Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Lawrence, Oliver Stone, Michael-Kyle Steven Pepper, Patrick Dooley, Ross Whiteley, Samuel Cook, Henry Brookes, Kobe Herft, Aravind Sasirekha, Aditya Shetty, Sabir Ali, Adam Rossington, James Fuller.
Head Coach: Douglas Brown
Assistant Coach: Ian Bell
Assistant Coach: Dimitri Mascarenhas
Support Coach: Julien Weiner
Assistant Team Manager: Waqas Haq
Strength and conditioning coach: Peter Kelly
Analyst: Joseph Maiden
Physiotherapist: David Pipe