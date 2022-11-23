Abu Dhabi T10 2022: Captains, coaches, star players and support staff of all 8 franchises in Season 6


Abu Dhabi, Nov 23: The sixth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 starts November 23 where eight teams are set to fight for the coveted title over a period of 12 days. The Abu Dhabi T10 - which is the fastest format in the game - will see a total of 33 games in the league and playoffs combined.

Some of the best names in international cricket who are known for their skills in the shortest versions of the game are set to make their presence felt in the marquee event. The 10-over-per-side tournament starts Wednesday (November 23) with the final being scheduled for December 4.

Season 6 promises to be better and bigger as two new franchises have been included this year. Morrisville SAMP Army and the New York Strikers are going to make their debut in the tournament.

Abu Dhabi T10 2022: Format, Match Timings in IST, Country wise broadcasters list

Star Players:

A total of 140 cricketers will be putting on a show to remember for the fans. T20 cricketing stars such as Suresh Raina, Shakib Al Hasan, Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy, Tim David, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Johnson Charles, Anrich Nortje, Fabian Allen, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Sikandar Raza, Obed McCoy, Carlos Brathwaite, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Alex Hales, David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga, Eoin Morgan among others will be making their presence felt in this edition at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the fast-action - 90-minute contests.

Teams: Morrisville SAMP Arm, the New York Strikers, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors, Team Abu Dhabi and the Chennai Braves.

Take a look at the teams, their captains, coaches and support staff in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022:

Bangla Tigers

Bangla Tigers: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain)

Full Squad: Shakib Al Hasan, Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Hazratullah Zazai, Joe Clarke, Benny Howell, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Amir, Matheesha Pathirana, Nurul Hasan, Jacob Lintott, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rohan Mustafa, Chirag Suri, Umair Ali, Yasir Kaleem, S Sreesanth, Iftikhar Ahmad, Lewis Gregory, Jake Ball.

Head Coach: Aftab Chowdhury

Bowling Coach: Kazi Arafat

Assistant Coach: Tatenda Taibu

Team Analyst: Kunal Manek

Logistics Manager: Muhammad Yousaf

Physiotherapist: Subhasis Karmakar

Massage Therapist: Arunkumar Sasi

Liason Officer: Muhammad Naeem

Deccan Gladiators

Deccan Gladiators Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Full Squad: Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Luke Wood, Odean Smith, Josh Little, Will Smeed, Zahir Pakten, Zahoor Khan, Adeel Malik, Sultan Ahmad, Suresh Raina, Jason Roy, Thomas Helm.

Head Coach: Mushtaq Ahmed

Team Manager: Syed Hashmi

Team Analyst: Prasanna Agoram

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ibrar Ahmad

Physiotherapist: Deepak Sury

Massage Therapist: Rohit Kamble

Assistant Team Manager: Hitesh Parekh

Delhi Bulls:

Delhi Bulls Captain: Dwayne Bravo

Full Squad: Dwayne Bravo, Tim David, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Rakheem Cornwall, Tom Banton, Dom Drakes, Richard Gleeson, Keemo Paul, Mitchell Stanley, Sheraz Ahmad, Karnal Zahid, Aayan Khan, Asif Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Waqas Maqsood, Syed Imad Wasim Haider, Jordan Cox.

Head Coach: Andy Flower

Team Manager: Muhummad Munir

Physiotherapist: John Gloster

Bowling Coach: Ajmal Shahzad

Assistant Coach: Richard Halsall

Assistant Coach: Steve Mullaney

Mental Conditioning Coach: Sanjeev Sandhu

Analyst: Saurabh Walker

Masseur: Mohammed Afroz

Liason Officer: Ismail Purayil

Morrisville SAMP Army

Morrisville SAMP Army Captain: Moeen Ali

Full Squad: Moeen Ali, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Johnson Charles, Anrich Nortje, Chamika Karunaratne, Colin de Grandhomme, George Garton, Andries Gous, Abraham Pienaar, Bastiaan de Leede, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Basil Parappil, Raja Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Karim Janat

Head Coach: Lance Klusener

Assistant Coach: Trevor Penny

Assistant Coach: James Foster

Team Manager: Vikram Hastir

Logistics and Operations Manager: Madhukar Shree

Analyst: Dhanasekar Dilli

Physiotherapist: Brett Edwards

Massage Therapist: Chandras Manchekar.

New York Strikers

New York Strikers Captain: Kieron Pollard

Full Squad: Kieron Pollard, Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan, Paul Stirling, Andre Fletcher, Romario Shepherd, Wahab Riaz, Jordan Thompson, Kesrick Williams, Izharulhaq Naveed, Tom Hartley, Muhammad Waseem, Nav Pabreja, Muhammad Farooq, Matiullah Khan, Stuart Binny, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.

Head Coach: Carl Crowe

Assistant Coach: Johannes Morkel

Bowling Coach: Glen Chapple

Manager: Colin Borde

Physiotherapist: Gaurav Sharma

Analyst: Srikanth Ramachandran

Strength and conditioning coach: Azharuddin Qureshi

Massage Therapist: Kelli O'Jay Sankar.

Northern Warriors

Northern Warriors Captain: Rovman Powell

Full Squad: Rovman Powell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Isuru Udana, Kennar Lewis, Wayne Parnell, Adam Hose, Mark Deyal, Rayad Emrit, Gus Atkinson, Junaid Siddique, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Liam Dawson, Abhimanyu Mithun, Muhammad Irfan.

Head Coach: Faisal Iqbal

Assistant Coach: Jacob Oram

Team Manager: Ravi Kumar Rapeti

Analyst: Luke Dunning

Strength and conditioning coach: Punith Muniraj

Physiotherapist: Utsav Shah

Masseur: Mitesh Raul

Logistic Manager: Khalid Khan

Team Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi (Captain): Chris Lynn (c),

Full Squad: Chris Lynn, Fabian Allen, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Naveen Ul Haq, Andrew Tye, Alex Hales, David Payne, Brandon King, Amad Butt, Darwish Rasooli, Alishan Sharafu, Abid Ali, Ethan D'Souza, Mustafizur Rehman, Peter Hatzoglou.

Head Coach: Paul Fabrace

Team Manager: Beth Gaskell

Bowling Coach: Otis Gibson

Batting Coach: Grant Flower

Skills Coach: Oscar Nauhaus

Analyst: Hassan Cheema

Physiotherapist: Ajantha Wattegama

Player Liaison Officer:Bishry Syed

The Chennai Braves

The Chennai Braves Captain: Sikandar Raza

Full Squad: Sikandar Raza, Obed McCoy, Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Lawrence, Oliver Stone, Michael-Kyle Steven Pepper, Patrick Dooley, Ross Whiteley, Samuel Cook, Henry Brookes, Kobe Herft, Aravind Sasirekha, Aditya Shetty, Sabir Ali, Adam Rossington, James Fuller.

Head Coach: Douglas Brown

Assistant Coach: Ian Bell

Assistant Coach: Dimitri Mascarenhas

Support Coach: Julien Weiner

Assistant Team Manager: Waqas Haq

Strength and conditioning coach: Peter Kelly

Analyst: Joseph Maiden

Physiotherapist: David Pipe

Published On November 23, 2022

