Abu Dhabi T10 2022: Captains, coaches, star players and support staff of all 8 franchises in Season 6

Abu Dhabi, Nov 23: The sixth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 starts November 23 where eight teams are set to fight for the coveted title over a period of 12 days. The Abu Dhabi T10 - which is the fastest format in the game - will see a total of 33 games in the league and playoffs combined.

Some of the best names in international cricket who are known for their skills in the shortest versions of the game are set to make their presence felt in the marquee event. The 10-over-per-side tournament starts Wednesday (November 23) with the final being scheduled for December 4.

Season 6 promises to be better and bigger as two new franchises have been included this year. Morrisville SAMP Army and the New York Strikers are going to make their debut in the tournament.

Star Players:

A total of 140 cricketers will be putting on a show to remember for the fans. T20 cricketing stars such as Suresh Raina, Shakib Al Hasan, Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy, Tim David, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Johnson Charles, Anrich Nortje, Fabian Allen, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Sikandar Raza, Obed McCoy, Carlos Brathwaite, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Alex Hales, David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga, Eoin Morgan among others will be making their presence felt in this edition at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the fast-action - 90-minute contests.

Teams: Morrisville SAMP Arm, the New York Strikers, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors, Team Abu Dhabi and the Chennai Braves.

Take a look at the teams, their captains, coaches and support staff in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022: