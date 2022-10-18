CSA T20 Challenge 2022: Full Squads, Complete Schedule, Match Timings, Where to Watch in India
Cricket South Africa's premier domestic T20 tournament 'CSA T20 Challenge' has begun as eight teams are fiercely eyeing the championship title this time around. The tournament started on Sunday (October 17).
The eight teams featuring in the CSA T20 Challenge this year are the Titans, Dolphins, Lions, North West, Warriors, Western Province, Knights, and Rocks.
Entering the tournament as joint-favourites, last year's finalists, the Titans and the Rocks, will be looking to stamp their mark on the tournament once again. Banking on the likes of Hardus Viljoen and the seasoned veteran, Farhaan Behardien, defending champions the Rocks will also have last year's highest run scorer Pieter Malan on their roster to dictate the pace with the bat.
Other potential match winners to keep an eye for include Dewald Brevis nicknamed Baby AB and Donovan Ferreira of the Titans, Grant Roelofsen of the Dolphins, Wiaan Mulder of the Lions, and Junaid Dawood of Western Province.
Full Squad:
Rocks: Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Clyde Fortuin, Micheal Copeland, Ferisco Adams, Achille Cloete, Hardus Viljoen, Farhaan Behardien, Leus Du Plooy, Shaun Von Berg, Imraan Manack, Khwezi Gumede, Bamanye Xenxe, Christiaan Jonker, Valentine Kitime.
Dolphins: Sarel Erwee, Eathan Bosch, Khaya Zondo, Grant Roelofsen, Jon Jon Smuts, Andile Simelane, Thando Ntini, Tshepang Dithole, Jason Smith, Keegan Petersen, Daryn Dupavillon, Marques Ackerman, Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman, Bryce Parsons.
North West: Heino Kuhn, Eldred Hawken, Lesego Senokwane, Delano Potgieter, Shaylen Piilay, Senuran Muthusamy, Renaldo Meyer, Lwandiswa Zuma, Duan Jansen, Grant Makoena, Caleb Seleka, Kerwin Mungroo, Wesley Marshall, Khanya Cotani, Hardus Coetser.
Warriors: Rudi Second, Sine Qeshile, Diego Rosier, Wihan Lubbe, Ziyaad Abrahams, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Akhona Mnyaka, Tiaan Van Vuuren, Beyers Swanepoel, Lesiba Ngoepe, Kgaudise Molefe, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Matthew Breetzke, Glenton Stuurman, Jordan Hermann.
Titans: Sibonelo Makhanya, Neil Brand, Theunis de Bruyn, Aaron Phangiso, Dean Elgar, Corbin Bosch, Aya Gqamane, Dayyaan Galiem, Donovan Ferreira, Junior Dala, Jiveshen Pillay, Simon Harmer, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Musa Twala.
Western Province: Abdallah Bayoumy, Aviwe Mgijima, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Daniel Smith, Gavin Kaplan, George Linde, Jonathan Bird, Junaid Dawood, Kyle Simmonds, Kyle Verreynne, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nandre Burger, Tony De Zorzi, Tshepo Moreki.
Lions: Ryan Rickelton, Cameron Delport, Dominic Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto, Codi Yusuf, Lutho Sipamla, Tetelo Maphaka, Connor Esterhuizen, Tladi Bokako, Liam Alder, Ayavuya Myoli.
Knights: Gihahn Cloete, Jacques Snyman, Joshua Cobb, Aubrey Swanepoel, Patrick Kruger, Pite van Biljon, Gerald Coetzee, Migael Pretorius, Alfred Mothoa, Mbulelo Budaza, Mbongi Mhlanga, Nealan van Heerden, Nathan Roux, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Raynard Van Tonder.
Fixtures:
Oct 17
Match 1: Titans vs Dolphins
Match 2: Lions vs North West
Oct 18
Match 3: Knights vs Warriors
Match 4: Western Province vs Rocks
Oct 19
Match 5: Titans vs Lions
Match 6: Dolphins vs North West
Oct 20
Match 7: Knights vs Western Province
Match 8: Warriors vs Rocks
Oct 21
Match 9: Western Province vs Titans
Match 10: Lions vs Warriors
Oct 22
Match 11: Rocks vs Dolphins
Match 12: Titans vs North West
Oct 23
Match 13: Knights vs Lions
Match 14: Warriors vs Western Province
Oct 25
Match 15: Dolphins vs Warriors
Match 16: Titans vs Rocks
Oct 26
Match 17: Lions vs Dolphins
Match 18: Knights vs Rocks
Oct 27
Match 19: Western Province vs North West
Oct 28
Match 20: Warriors vs Titans
Match 21: Dolphins vs Knights
Oct 29
Match 22: North West vs Rocks
Match 23: Dolphins vs Western Province
Oct 30
Match 24: North West vs Warriors
Oct 31
Match 25: Titans vs Knights
Match 26: Western Province vs Lions
Nov 01
Match 27: Knights vs North West
Match 28: Lions vs Rocks
Nov 02
Match 29: TBC vs TBC, Semi Final 1
Match 30: TBC vs TBC, Semi Final 2
Nov 05
Match 31: TBC vs TBC, Final
Where to watch in India?
FanCode, India's premier digital sports fan destination, has bagged the exclusive rights to live-stream all the action is now streaming live exclusively on the FanCode app (Android, iOS, TV) and www.fancode.com.
FanCode is curating a comprehensive and immersive digital experience aimed at revolutionizing how fans consume sports, beginning with the ability to select data and analysis of choice via interactive overlays while viewing the live stream. Fans will also be able to rewatch and relive any moment from the game almost in real-time.
Timings:
The first match of the event will begin at 6:00 PM IST while the second match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST. On the days of single headers, the match will begin at 6:00 PM IST.