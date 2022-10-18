CSA T20 Challenge 2022: Full Squads, Complete Schedule, Match Timings, Where to Watch in India

Cricket South Africa's premier domestic T20 tournament 'CSA T20 Challenge' has begun as eight teams are fiercely eyeing the championship title this time around. The tournament started on Sunday (October 17).

The eight teams featuring in the CSA T20 Challenge this year are the Titans, Dolphins, Lions, North West, Warriors, Western Province, Knights, and Rocks.

Entering the tournament as joint-favourites, last year's finalists, the Titans and the Rocks, will be looking to stamp their mark on the tournament once again. Banking on the likes of Hardus Viljoen and the seasoned veteran, Farhaan Behardien, defending champions the Rocks will also have last year's highest run scorer Pieter Malan on their roster to dictate the pace with the bat.

Other potential match winners to keep an eye for include Dewald Brevis nicknamed Baby AB and Donovan Ferreira of the Titans, Grant Roelofsen of the Dolphins, Wiaan Mulder of the Lions, and Junaid Dawood of Western Province.

Full Squad:

Rocks: Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Clyde Fortuin, Micheal Copeland, Ferisco Adams, Achille Cloete, Hardus Viljoen, Farhaan Behardien, Leus Du Plooy, Shaun Von Berg, Imraan Manack, Khwezi Gumede, Bamanye Xenxe, Christiaan Jonker, Valentine Kitime.

Dolphins: Sarel Erwee, Eathan Bosch, Khaya Zondo, Grant Roelofsen, Jon Jon Smuts, Andile Simelane, Thando Ntini, Tshepang Dithole, Jason Smith, Keegan Petersen, Daryn Dupavillon, Marques Ackerman, Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman, Bryce Parsons.

North West: Heino Kuhn, Eldred Hawken, Lesego Senokwane, Delano Potgieter, Shaylen Piilay, Senuran Muthusamy, Renaldo Meyer, Lwandiswa Zuma, Duan Jansen, Grant Makoena, Caleb Seleka, Kerwin Mungroo, Wesley Marshall, Khanya Cotani, Hardus Coetser.

Warriors: Rudi Second, Sine Qeshile, Diego Rosier, Wihan Lubbe, Ziyaad Abrahams, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Akhona Mnyaka, Tiaan Van Vuuren, Beyers Swanepoel, Lesiba Ngoepe, Kgaudise Molefe, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Matthew Breetzke, Glenton Stuurman, Jordan Hermann.

Titans: Sibonelo Makhanya, Neil Brand, Theunis de Bruyn, Aaron Phangiso, Dean Elgar, Corbin Bosch, Aya Gqamane, Dayyaan Galiem, Donovan Ferreira, Junior Dala, Jiveshen Pillay, Simon Harmer, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Musa Twala.

Western Province: Abdallah Bayoumy, Aviwe Mgijima, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Daniel Smith, Gavin Kaplan, George Linde, Jonathan Bird, Junaid Dawood, Kyle Simmonds, Kyle Verreynne, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nandre Burger, Tony De Zorzi, Tshepo Moreki.

Lions: Ryan Rickelton, Cameron Delport, Dominic Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto, Codi Yusuf, Lutho Sipamla, Tetelo Maphaka, Connor Esterhuizen, Tladi Bokako, Liam Alder, Ayavuya Myoli.

Knights: Gihahn Cloete, Jacques Snyman, Joshua Cobb, Aubrey Swanepoel, Patrick Kruger, Pite van Biljon, Gerald Coetzee, Migael Pretorius, Alfred Mothoa, Mbulelo Budaza, Mbongi Mhlanga, Nealan van Heerden, Nathan Roux, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Raynard Van Tonder.

Fixtures:

Oct 17

Match 1: Titans vs Dolphins

Match 2: Lions vs North West

Oct 18

Match 3: Knights vs Warriors

Match 4: Western Province vs Rocks

Oct 19

Match 5: Titans vs Lions

Match 6: Dolphins vs North West

Oct 20

Match 7: Knights vs Western Province

Match 8: Warriors vs Rocks

Oct 21

Match 9: Western Province vs Titans

Match 10: Lions vs Warriors

Oct 22

Match 11: Rocks vs Dolphins

Match 12: Titans vs North West

Oct 23

Match 13: Knights vs Lions

Match 14: Warriors vs Western Province

Oct 25

Match 15: Dolphins vs Warriors

Match 16: Titans vs Rocks

Oct 26

Match 17: Lions vs Dolphins

Match 18: Knights vs Rocks

Oct 27

Match 19: Western Province vs North West

Oct 28

Match 20: Warriors vs Titans

Match 21: Dolphins vs Knights

Oct 29

Match 22: North West vs Rocks

Match 23: Dolphins vs Western Province

Oct 30

Match 24: North West vs Warriors

Oct 31

Match 25: Titans vs Knights

Match 26: Western Province vs Lions

Nov 01

Match 27: Knights vs North West

Match 28: Lions vs Rocks

Nov 02

Match 29: TBC vs TBC, Semi Final 1

Match 30: TBC vs TBC, Semi Final 2

Nov 05

Match 31: TBC vs TBC, Final

Where to watch in India?

FanCode, India's premier digital sports fan destination, has bagged the exclusive rights to live-stream all the action is now streaming live exclusively on the FanCode app (Android, iOS, TV) and www.fancode.com.

FanCode is curating a comprehensive and immersive digital experience aimed at revolutionizing how fans consume sports, beginning with the ability to select data and analysis of choice via interactive overlays while viewing the live stream. Fans will also be able to rewatch and relive any moment from the game almost in real-time.

Timings:

The first match of the event will begin at 6:00 PM IST while the second match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST. On the days of single headers, the match will begin at 6:00 PM IST.