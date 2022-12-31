Hardik Pandya meets up Home Minister Amit Shah ahead T20I Series against Sri Lanka

New Delhi, Dec 31: Three days before he leads Team India in the three-match T20I series, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence here on Saturday (December 31).

The 29-year-old flamboyant Baroda all-rounder, who was made captain for the upcoming three-match T20I Sri Lanka home series beginning January 3, was accompanied by his cricketer brother Krunal Pandya.

Pandya brothers meet up Home Minister

"Thank you for inviting us to spend invaluable time with you Honourable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. It was an honour and privilege to meet you," Hardik posted on Twitter with photos of him and his brother talking to Shah.

Team India begins its campaign in the new year at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai where a new-look side will lock horns with the Dasun Shanaka-led side.

Hardik to lead Team India

The Pandya-led Indian side features fresh faces with seniors in Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul who are not participating in the T20I format. Suryakumar - who is currently ranked the number one batter in the T20I rankings - has been appointed Hardik's deputy.

With the next T20 World Cup slated to be held in 2024, rumours have it that Rohit Sharma may not be picked again. However, the decision over the next present captain of the T20I side is unlikely to be taken any time soon.

Hardik appointed Rohit's deputy in ODIs

Pandya is also named as Rohit's deputy in the three-match ODI series that will follow the T20Is. Rohit is currently recovering from a finger injury. Pandya, however, has proven his credentials as a capable captain and seems to be a frontrunner in the race as the next white-ball skipper of the Indian side.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Mykhel, former India women's cricket captain Anjum Chopra also commended Hardik as the most valuable player in 2022.

"For Hardik Pandya in the men's cricket team, it has been a fantastic year as he could perform so well to full fitness or near to full fitness in the IPL and later in the T20 World Cup. He was the Most Valuable Player for Team India in 2022," Chopra told Mykhel.