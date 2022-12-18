Harry Brook leapfrogs KS Ranjitsinhji and David Gowers Big Test records for England

Mohammed Wasim Jr. dismissed the right-handed batter for 111 off 150 deliveries but the latter's sensational knock was studded with eight fours and three sixes.

Brook surpasses Ranjitsinhji

With his performance in the first innings of the Karachi Test, Brook broke the 125-year-old record for England which was previously held by KS Ranjitsinhji. Ranjitsinhji owned the record for scoring the most runs in the first six Test innings for England had amassed 418 runs in his first three Tests.

Brook, meanwhile, has 469 runs in five innings and he could very well go past the 500-run mark when he comes out to bat against Pakistan in the second innings of the third and final match.

The record for amassing the most runs in the first three Tests is held by former India cricketer Vinod Kambli who smashed 669 runs in his first six innings in the red-ball format.

Brook breaks David Gower's record

Brook also surpassed former England cricketer David Gower's record to become the leading run-scorer for England on Pakistani soil. Brook (469 runs and counting) left Gower, who had amassed 449 runs from three matches in Pakistan back in 1984, to claim another significant milestone in his debut Test series.

Gower averaged 112.25 in 1984 England's tour of Pakistan and also slammed two centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 173.

Brook has three tons under his belt in Pakistan, which is another big Test record.

England came to Pakistan after a gap of 17 years to play a Test series and won the three-match series after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the first two games.