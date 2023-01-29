ICC U19 Womens T20 World Cup: Full List of Award Winners, Player of the Match in Final, Stats

Potchefstroom, Jan 29: Shafali Verma and a bunch of talented teenagers made India proud by lifting the inaugural ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday (January 29).

India lifted their maiden title with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England - who were unbeaten until this game.

Indian U-19 squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle in a global event.

India first bundled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and then returned to knock off the paltry target in 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy. The win on Sunday also reaffirms India's dominance at the U-19 level with the boys winning the world title in the Caribbean last year.

Titas Sadhu (4-0-6-2) and Parshavi Chopra (4-0-13-2) led India's bowling attack brilliantly to set up a comprehensive win by bowling England batters away with a clinical display at Senwes Park.

Archana Devi also scalped 2 for 17, while Mannat Kashyap (1/13), Shafali(1/16) and Sonam Yadav (1/3) accounted for one wicket each as England were all at sea after being asked to take the first strike.

Here are the stats, full list of award winners and post-match presentation highlights from the U19 Women's T20 WC Final:

Player of the Match (Final): Titas Sadhu

Player of the Tournament: Grace Scrivens, England

The BCCI has announced a reward of Rs 5 crore for Indian girls and coaching staff

India U19 vs England U19, who said what?

Grace Scrivens, England captain and Player of the Tournament: Quite pleased. I never really played abroad, amazing experience and heat is something I had to deal with. Had to adapt to different conditions. We train a lot in the nets and try and put that practice in the middle. We were gutted, our batting let us down. We were so good throughout the tournament going hard at the bowlers, we tried that today but didn't quite come off. All these girls are unbelievable and I absolutely loved captaining them. They (England senior team) made the trip here, awesome and really unbelievable. Really pleased with the support from the fans.

Titas Sadhu, Player of the Match in Final: It's really surreal. Have been looking forward to this day for a long time. We had a plan in our mind, and thankfully we executed what we planned. The spinners backed up really well. We have played 2 matches and watched all the games that happened here, and had a pretty good idea where to bowl. A lot of people have been telling us that a lot of athletes have tried this and couldn't get it, so it is the first Indian cup for the women's side and we are all ecstatic. It will make a huge difference back home. The first time BCCI took us under, it was in 2005 Nooshin ma'am (Head coach currently) played that World Cup and we lost the finals. And for us to win it and for her to be our coach, it's really very special. Want to thank everyone who practised with me and supported me so far. I want to thank them (fans and supporters back home) with all my heart.

Shafali Verma, India captain: The way all the girls are performing and backing each other, so happy. Incredible feeling. Thanks to the staff, the way they have been backing us every day and telling us that we are here for the cup and because of them we are here. All thanks to them. The players have been backing me a lot. Thanks to BCCI for giving me this beautiful team and really happy for winning the cup. She (Shweta Sehrawat) has been excellent and has followed all the plans of the staff. Not just her, Archana, Soumya and I can't really take the names but they all have been incredible. No, definitely not (when asked if this is the only tournament she's gonna pick up this season in South Africa).

Stats & Records from ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup

# India are the champion of the inaugural edition of the ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup.

Most Runs: Shewat Sehrawat (IND) - 297 runs in 7 innings

Highest Score (in a match): Grace Scrivens (ENG) - 93 off 56 balls

Best Average: Shweta Sehrawat (IND) - 99

Best Strike Rate: Shafali Verma (IND) - 193.26

Most Fifties: Shweta Sehrawat (IND) & Grace Scrivens (ENG) - 3

Most Fours: Shweta Sehrawat (IND) - 50

Most Sixes: Shafali Verma (IND) - 7

Most Wickets: Maggie Clark (AUS) - 12

Best Bowling Average: Sianna Ginger (AUS) - 5.57

Best Bowling Figures: Ellie Anderson (ENG) - 5/12

Most 5-wickets haul: Ellie Anderson (ENG) & Ni Luh Dewi (ZIM) - 1