ILT20 2023: Virender Sehwag Joins Stellar Commentary Panel of International League T20

Dubai, January 11: Former India opener Virender Sehwag has joined the stellar commentary panel for the inaugural edition of the International League T20 (ILT20).

The superstars in the DP World International League T20 are fully prepared to dazzle the fans once the tournament begins at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday (January 13).

Along with enjoying the entertaining cricket on display, the cricket lovers will also hear the action being described by some of the most notable names in the cricketing world.

The DP World ILT20 announced the illustrious commentary panel in December and has made one more big addition to the list just before the competition.

Sehwag, who has scored over 17,000 international runs, will call the blockbuster DP World ILT20, set to be held across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah from 13 January to 12 February 2023.

Speaking about joining the DP World ILT20 commentary panel, Sehwag said, "I am really excited to be part of the DP World ILT20 commentary team.

"The teams in the tournament are evenly matched and each of the franchises have many exciting players. I am certain that it will be a magnificent tournament and I feel very privileged to have a chance to call the action."

The DP World ILT20 commentary panel for the inaugural season includes Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, David Lloyd, David Gower, Wasim Akram, Mohammad Azharuddin, Harbhajan Singh, Waqar Younis, and Niall O' Brien.

The panel will also include some of the most popular commentators and experts in the Indian subcontinent such as Russel Arnold, Rohan Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Saba Karim, Nikhil Chopra, Vivek Razdan, WV Raman, S Sriram, and Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan.

Former India captain Anjum Chopra, and high-profile sports broadcaster Natalie Germanos and will be the two esteemed female commentators on the panel.

Meanwhile the presenters include popular names like Sanjana Ganesan, Laura McGoldrick, Alex Jordan, Sastika Rajendran Sagarika Chhetri and Sameena Anwar. Commentary will be available in English, Hindi and Tamil languages.

Making its debut on January 13 (2023), the inaugural DP World ILT20 promises to be a high-octane competition with some of the greatest cricketing superstars on the planet set to make their way to the UAE to kick-off the league.

The league will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE's exemplary, world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Franchise teams, comprising over 100 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).

Cricket fans across the world can catch the LIVE telecast of this exciting cricket league on ZEE's linear channels, digital platform, Zee5 as well as Zee Cinema SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures HD, &Flix SD, &Flix HD, Zee Zest SD, Zee Zest HD, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Thirai, and on CricLife across the UAE and MENA regions.

Source: Media Release