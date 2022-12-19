ILT20 2023: Full list of commentators in English, Hindi and Tamil on TV and Live Streaming platforms

The ILT20 - which has DP World as its official sponsor - is leaving no stone unturned and is making heads turn with world-class signings and partnerships to ensure top-class entertainment.

The fans and crowd will have an opportunity to watch the tournament on linear and online Zee platforms all around the world and for that, the organisers have lined up a galaxy of stars to participate in the inaugural edition. The broadcasters have also lined up a big pool of commentators and presenters to keep the audience engaged.

Big players in action in ILT20 2023

With players like Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Chris Jordan, Dasun Shanaka, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell and Wanindu Hasaranga, as well as 24 of the UAE's current and rapidly rising talents, already under its wings, the DP World ILT20 today unveiled a star-studded commentary panel that will call the month-long tournament across the three UAE venues - Abu Dhabi (Zayed Cricket Stadium), Dubai (Dubai International Stadium) and Sharjah (Sharjah Cricket Stadium).

Esteemed Commentary panel in ILT20

Some of the most familiar and renowned voices of cricket legends and experts will be heard describing the riveting action in the inaugural season. The voices behind some of the most iconic moments in the sport in recent years; Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, and David Lloyd will be joined by elite former cricketers including David Gower, Wasim Akram, Mohammad Azharuddin, Harbhajan Singh, Waqar Younis, and Niall O' Brien.

Popular Commentators from Sub Continent

The panel will also include some of the most popular commentators and experts in the Indian subcontinent Russel Arnold, Rohan Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Saba Karim, Nikhil Chopra, Vivek Razdan, WV Raman, S Sriram, and Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan.

An Array of Female Presenters & Broadcasters

Former India captain Anjum Chopra, and high-profile sports broadcaster Natalie Germanos will be the two esteemed female commentators on the panel. While the presenters include popular names like Sanjana Ganesan, Laura McGoldrick, Alex Jordan, Sastika Rajendran, Sagarika Chhetri and Sameena Anwar. The will be available for commentary in English, Hindi and Tamil languages.

Harbhajan Singh is optimistic

Speaking about commentating at the DP World ILT20, Harbhajan Singh said, "The UAE has grown tremendously as a cricket nation in the past few years and the nation will have another feather in the cap with the start of the DP World ILT20. I am certain that the power-packed players will produce electrifying performances and commentating on them will be a great experience."

Ian Bishop congratulates UAE

Meanwhile, former West Indian fast bowler Ian Bishop said, "I am really excited to be commentating at the first season of the DP World ILT20. Some of the most prominent T20 stars will be showing their talent across the three iconic UAE venues and I cannot wait to describe the action. The UAE has already hosted some of the biggest cricket tournaments and the country will be treated with another fantastic competition which will be their very own."

Looking forward to it, says Akram

One of the greatest fast bowlers of all time Wasim Akram also spoke about being a part of the commentary panel, "A new T20 league always creates excitement and I am eagerly looking forward to being a part of it. We will have the best seat in the house as commentators and calling the game with some of the legends of the game who are also my friends will be super fun."

Special Role for Simon Taufel

Additionally, the inaugural season of the DP World ILT20 will be graced with more eminent individuals such as five-time ICC Umpire of the Year Award winner Simon Taufel who will be heading the Match Officials panel and will also be umpiring the historic opening match.

When is ILT20 Starting?

Making its debut on January 13 (2023), the inaugural DP World ILT20 promises to be a high-octane competition with some of the greatest cricketing superstars on the planet set to make their way to the UAE to kick off the league. The league will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE's exemplary, world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Franchises

Franchise teams, comprising 84 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).

Where to Watch on TV and Digitally?

Cricket fans across the world can catch the LIVE telecast of this exciting cricket league on ZEE's linear channels, digital platform, Zee5 as well as Zee Cinema SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures HD, &Flix SD, &Flix HD, Zee Zest SD, Zee Zest HD, Zee Bangla Cinema and Zee Thirai.