India vs Derbyshire, India vs Northamptonshire Warm Up Match 2022: Live Streaming in India, Date, Time, Squads

Two teams in action simultaneously

While the Test side under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah will face Ben Stokes-led England in the Birmingham Test, starting July 1. In the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma - who tested positive for COVID-19 before the match, Bumrah will be leading the side for the first time in his career.

It will be the first occasion in 35 years when a fast bowler will be leading India in Test cricket after Kapil Dev.

On the same day, India's limited-overs side - which was in Ireland - will face Derbyshire in a warm-up T20 game.

Same team from Ireland series?

The BCCI hasn't yet announced the squad for the limited-overs series against England but in all probability, all those players who participated in Ireland are going to be included.

A few players, who are currently a part of the Test side, such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah might get included in the limited-overs squad. But the selectors could also opt to not change the T20I side which performed decently against Ireland.

Focus on Suryakumar, Arshdeep, Rahul Tripathi

Deepak Hooda slammed a brilliant ton in the second T20I against Ireland to secure a spot in the upcoming series against England. But the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tripathi - who got his maiden India call-up on the UK tour - will be looking to get some runs.

Suryakumar played both the T20Is in Dublin but failed to perform well. He would be eager to get some runs against his name before the English challenge.

Young pacer Umran Malik was handed his debut cap against Ireland but the pace sensational looked nervous. The right-arm fast-bowler from Jammu did well in the final over to defend 17 runs and helped Team India win the second T20I by a margin of 4 runs but he wasn't at his accurate best.

Young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh - who impressed with his bowling in the death overs in the IPL 2022 and his control - might get to play in the warm-up games. The Punjab cricketer would be raring to secure a spot in the playing XI against England.

Hardik Pandya likely to lead

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya - who captained the team in Ireland - will be leading Team India in the warm-up games. The Baroda cricketer might also be asked to lead Team India in the T20I series if Rohit Sharma isn't fit to play.

India Squad for warm-up T20s: Hardik Pandya (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Details of practice games

1st Match:

Opponents: Derbyshire Falcons

Venue: The Incora County Ground

Date: July 1

Where to watch in India: The match will be streamed live on Derbyshire County Cricket Club's official YouTube Channel.

Timings: The match will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

___________________________________________

2nd Match:

Opponents: Northamptonshire

Venue: Northamptonshire County Club

Date: July 3

Where to watch in India: The match will be streamed live on Northamptonshire County Cricket Club's official YouTube Channel.