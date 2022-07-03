India vs England: Brian Lara reacts as Jasprit Bumrah breaks his 19-year-old batting record

New Delhi, July 3: India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah entered his name into the record books for his batting exploits as he scored 35 runs in an over bowled by England pacer Stuart Broad on Day two of the ongoing fifth and final Test in Birmingham.

Bumrah, thus, became the batter to score most in an over in Test cricket's history, surpassing the record previously owned by West Indies batting legend Brian Lara. Lara had set the previous record 19 years ago when he smashed 28 runs off South Africa spinner Robin Petersen's single over in 2003 at Wanderers.

Stuart Broad thus became the first bowler in Test cricket to leak more than 30 runs in an over. Interestingly, Broad also owns the dubious distinction of conceding the most runs (36) in a T20I game when India's Yuvraj Singh hammered six sixes off his over back in 2007.

The West Indies batting legend congratulated the Indian pacer for creating a massive batting record. Taking to Twitter, the Prince of Trinidad wrote, "Join me in congratulating the young @Jaspritbumrah93 on breaking the record of Most Runs in a Single Over in Tests. Well done!."

Robin Petersen - who was at the receiving end - when Lara displayed his big-hitting skills in the Test against South Africa also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Sad to lose my record today 😜 oh well, records are made to be broken I guess. Onto the next one 🏏 #ENGvIND"

Bumrah - who was appointed the stand-in skipper in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma - batted with positive intent and remained unbeaten on 31 off 16. It was his cameo with the bat which helped the Indians get past the 400-run mark in the first innings after centuries from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja ensured the visitors posted a respectable total after being put in to bat first.

Bumrah later gave England three quick jolts with the ball and dismissed Alex Lees (6), Zak Crawley (9) and Ollie Pope (10) cheaply as England were reeling at 44/3.