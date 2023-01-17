India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Hyderabad, Jan 17: Team India kicked off the year 2023 in a dominant fashion by winning the T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka at home.

The Men In Blue will now be tested by a strong New Zealand side in yet another exciting limited-overs series at home.

In stark contrast to the Sri Lanka series, Team India will first play a three-match ODI series followed by T20Is against New Zealand. In the absence of regular white-ball captain Kane Williamson, his deputy Tom Latham will be leading the Blackcaps.

Latham and his band are also fresh from the ODI series win over Pakistan in the latter's backyard and will be upbeat to give Rohit Sharma and his band a run for their money on the entire tour.

India suffered a big blow on the eve of the first one-dayer, which will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad when top-order batter Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the series due to an injury. Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar has been included in the ODI squad as a replacement for Iyer - who was the top ODI run-scorer for India in 2022.

KL Rahul's absence would mean Ishan Kishan will be playing in the middle-order as Shubman Gill - the centurion in the last ODI against SL - will open the batting for India alongside Rohit.

All-rounders Shardul Thakur and Shabaz Ahmed make their comeback in the ODI side for this series. Axar Patel is also missing the series which increases the scope for a Kuldeep Yadav-Yuzvendra Chahal reunion in the playing eleven.

India and New Zealand ODI Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

Probable Playing XI in India vs NZ first ODI

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C & wk), Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

Dream11 Fantasy Tips for India vs New Zealand 1st ODI

Team 1:

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: Virat Kohli, Devon Conway, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohd Siraj

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Devon Conway

Team 2:

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, Blair Tickner, Mohd Shami

All-rounders: Dough Bracewell, Washington Sundar

Captain: Umran Malik

Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Prediction

The kind of form Team India are in, it could be a no-brainer that the Men in Blue could be the winners in Hyderabad. However, the Tom Latham-led New Zealand side - who are coming on the back of an ODI series win in Pakistan - will pose a big threat to Rohit Sharma and his band.