India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Ranchi JSCA International Stadium Complex Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Stats
Fresh from a 3-0 white-wash in the ODI series, India will now take on New Zealand in the T20I series, starting with the first T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday (January 27).
Hardik Pandya-led India will look to start the three-match T20I series against Mitchell Santner's New Zealand on a winning note and look to continue their winning momentum from the ODI series wins against the Black Caps and Sri Lanka.
Men in Blue started the year with a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka earlier this month and will look to improve on that by clinching another white-wash in a bilateral series.
The two sides will clash at the JSCA International Stadium Complex venue, where they have already met once in 2021. India won that meeting by 7 wickets and 16 balls to spare after restricting the visiting New Zealand side to 153 in 20 overs.
Indian batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav is the lone member from the home side from that meeting who will also be part of the squad for this series. Santner, Dary Mitchell, Ish Sodhi are among the visitors, who were part of the last meeting at the venue.
The hosts have also won the other two T20I matches at the venue so far. In 2016, against Sri Lanka and, in 2017 against Australia. Pandya also led the Indian side that toured New Zealand last year for a three-match T20I series, which the Men in Blue won 1-0 after one of the match ended in a tie and one ended in No result.
Here is a look at the JSCA International Stadium Complex Stats, Record, Pitch Report and Ranchi Weather Forecast ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I:
Seating Capacity: 50,000
Ends: M.S Dhoni Pavilion and Amitabh Choudhary Pavilion
Boundary Dimensions: Average 65-70 meters
Number of international matches hosted: 2 Tests, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is
JSCA International Stadium Complex Pitch Report
Unlike most grounds in India, JSCA International Stadium Complex is on the larger side, making it a venue where spinners will come into play with history suggesting slow bowlers take wickets on the pitches which offer grip and turn. In the three international T20 matches at the venue, the highest score has been 196 and that was back in 2016. In the next two matches the team batting first have scored 118 and 153 respectively.
Ranchi Weather Forecast
The weather forecast for Friday (January 27) indicates a pleasant evening with max temperature of 21oC and a minimum of 17oC during the playing hours. There is no threat of rain for the whole day and in the lead up to the match as well. So, expect an uninterrupted match.
Matches: 3
India Won: 3
Visiting Team Won: 0
Matches Won Batting 1st: 1
Matches Won Batting 2nd: 2
Highest Team Total: 196/6 by India vs Sri Lanka in 2016
Average 1st Innings Score: 155
Average 2nd Innings Score: 110
Highest Successful Chase: 155/3 by India vs New Zealand in 2021
Lowest Total Defended: 196/6 by India vs Sri Lanka in 2016
Highest Individual Score: KL Rahul (India) - 65 vs New Zealand in 2021
Best Bowling Innings: R Ashwin (India) - 3 for 14 vs Sri Lanka in 2016
Matches: 24
India Won: 12
New Zealand Won: 9
Tied: 1
No Result: 2
India Won Batting First: 7
New Zealand Won Batting First: 6
India Won Batting Second: 5
New Zealand Won Batting Second: 3
India T20I record vs New Zealand at Home: Matches -9, Won - 5, Lost - 3, No Result - 1
India T20I record vs New Zealand in New Zealand: Matches - 13, Won - 7, Lost - 4, Tied - 1. No Result - 1
India T20I record vs New Zealand in Neutral Venues: Matches - 2, Won - 0, Lost - 2
India T20I Record at JSCA: Matches - 3, Won - 3, Lost - 0
India vs New Zealand Record at JSCA: Matches - 1, India Won - 1, New Zealand Won - 0
Highest T20I total for India vs New Zealand: 208/6 in 2019
Highest T20I total for New Zealand vs India: 219/6 in 2019
Lowest T20I total for India vs New Zealand: 79 All Out in 2016
Lowest T20I total for New Zealand vs India: 111 All Out in 2021
Most Runs for India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma - 511 runs in 17 innings
Most Runs for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro - 426 runs in 12 innings
Most Sixes for India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma - 27
Most Sixes for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro - 24
Most Fours for India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma - 37
Most Fours for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro, Kane Williamson & Martin Guptill - 32
Most Wickets for India vs New Zealand: Jasprit Bumrah - 12 wickets in 10 matches
Most Wickets for New Zealand vs India: Ish Sodhi - 22 wickets in 17 matches
Highest Scorer for India vs New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav - 111 not out
Highest Scorer for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro - 108 not out
Best Bowling Innings for India vs New Zealand: Deepak Hooda - 4 for 10
Best Bowling Innings for New Zealand vs India: Mitchell Santner - 4 for 11
Match Date: Friday, January 27
Match Start Time: 7 PM IST
TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)