India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Ranchi JSCA International Stadium Complex Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Stats

Fresh from a 3-0 white-wash in the ODI series, India will now take on New Zealand in the T20I series, starting with the first T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday (January 27).

Hardik Pandya-led India will look to start the three-match T20I series against Mitchell Santner's New Zealand on a winning note and look to continue their winning momentum from the ODI series wins against the Black Caps and Sri Lanka.

Men in Blue started the year with a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka earlier this month and will look to improve on that by clinching another white-wash in a bilateral series.

The two sides will clash at the JSCA International Stadium Complex venue, where they have already met once in 2021. India won that meeting by 7 wickets and 16 balls to spare after restricting the visiting New Zealand side to 153 in 20 overs.

Indian batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav is the lone member from the home side from that meeting who will also be part of the squad for this series. Santner, Dary Mitchell, Ish Sodhi are among the visitors, who were part of the last meeting at the venue.

The hosts have also won the other two T20I matches at the venue so far. In 2016, against Sri Lanka and, in 2017 against Australia. Pandya also led the Indian side that toured New Zealand last year for a three-match T20I series, which the Men in Blue won 1-0 after one of the match ended in a tie and one ended in No result.

Here is a look at the JSCA International Stadium Complex Stats, Record, Pitch Report and Ranchi Weather Forecast ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: