India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Lucknow BRSABV Ekana Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast & Record

Team India will look to bounce back and level the series when they clash with New Zealand in the second T20I at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV) Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday (January 29).

Hardik Pandya-led India suffered a 21-run defeat to Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the three-match series opener at the JCSA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday (January 27).

After Devon Conway (52 off 35 balls) and Daryl Mitchell (59 not out off 30 balls) powered the visitors to a challenging total of 176/6 in 20 overs, Santner (2 for 11 in 4 overs) led from the front to restrict the hosts to 150/8.

Suryakumar Yadav (47 off 34 balls) and Washington Sundar (50 off 28 balls) were the top-scorers for India, but their knocks could not see the side home as Black Caps spinners - Santner, Michael Bracewell (2 for 31) and Ish Sodhi (1 for 30) stifled the scoring right from the start.

Earlier, Kiwis got off to fast start thanks to 23-ball 35 from opener Finn Allen. For India, Sundar (2 for 22 in 4 overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (1 for 20 in 4 overs) were the stand-out bowlers, while Arshdeep Singh conceded 27 runs in the final over to end with figures of 1 for 51.

Men in Blue started the year with a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka earlier this month. Now, the hosts will look to get this series back on track when the action shifts to Lucknow, where the Black Caps will look to seal the series.

The two sides will clash at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium Stadium for the first time, but the hosts are unbeaten in two at the venue, beating West Indies in 2018 and Sri Lanka last year.

Here is a look at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium Stats, Record, Pitch Report and Lucknow Weather Forecast ahead of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: