India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore Holkar Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Stats & Record

Indore, January 22: Leading 2-0 in the three-match series, Team India will look to complete another white-wash when they clash with New Zealand in the third and final ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday (January 24).

Rohit Sharma and Co opened the series with a 12-run victory in a run-feast at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 18).

The Men in Blue continued their dominance on Saturday (January 21) in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

In the first-ever international or List A match hosted at the venue in Raipur, Team India bundled out the visiting side for a paltry 108 and chased it down with 8 wickets in hand and close to 30 overs to spare.

While an all-round bowling effort led by Mohammed Shami (3 for 18) did the damage with the ball, skipper Rohit scored a fifty to power the hosts to another bilateral series win.

Now, India will look to seal their second white-wash in a row when the action shifts to Indore, while New Zealand will look to bounce back and secure a win before the three-match T20I series starts on January 27.

India and New Zealand will clash for the first time at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. But the hosts have a great record at the venue, where they have won all the five ODIs that has been held there so far.

Here is a look at the Holkar Cricket Stadium Pitch Report and Indore Weather Forecast ahead of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: