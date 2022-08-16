Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan group match tickets sold out in no time; resellers list at double the price

Dubai, Aug 16: India versus Pakistan cricket matches have always been one of the most sought-after contests in the history of the game. The arch-rivals will be up against each other in the Asia Cup group match on August 28 and as expected there's a huge demand for the match tickets amongst fans.

As per reports, the tickets for the highly-anticipated match between the Asian giants were sold out within three hours after the online sale window was opened. As many as 75000 users were in the online queue to buy the tickets while the total capacity of the Dubai International Stadium is 25000.

As per reports, Platinum List, the official ticketing partner for the Asia Cup 2022, had made elaborate arrangements to prevent the crashing of the website and put up a queue, ranging between six to 40 minutes, to control the traffic. However, some reports claimed that the tickets were sold out within minutes after the sale went live on August 15.

India vs Pakistan match tickets are always in high demand and the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 group clash between the two teams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia scheduled on October 23 has already been sold out.

The physical sale of tickets hasn't yet started at the Dubai Stadium and the authorities will decide what will be the number of tickets to be sold at the counter, at a later date.

Advertisement Advertisement

Soon after the sale of the first batch of tickets, some people started re-selling the tickets at inflated rates to make a profit. A Khaleej Times report claimed that a 'Hospitality' category ticket which has been priced at Dirham 2500 (Rs 543000 approx) is being sold online for a price of Dirham 5500 (Rs 1.9 lakh approx). The general entry tickets, which cost Dirham 250 (Rs 5400 approx), have been listed on the website 'Dubizzle' for Dirham 700 (Rs 15100 approx).

However, the ticketing partner, Platinum List, has warned the fans to refrain from re-selling tickets for it is illegal as per government regulation and the tickets from the resellers will be automatically cancelled.

"Customers are advised not to purchase Platinumlist-branded tickets resold through so-called secondary ticketing websites or online selling sites as it is possible the ticket may not be valid for entry or will be cancelled," a statement from Platinum List said.

The customers might be asked to furnish valid photo ID proof at the point of entry at the stadium and the users were asked to submit their 'full name with proof' while booking the tickets. "If more than one ticket is purchased by the customer for the same event, then (they should) enter ... at the same time," Platinum List said.