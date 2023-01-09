India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: India Probable XI against Sri Lanka as Rohit, Virat return to the squad

India take on Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

This will be the first match of the three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the entire series as the bowler is yet to be fully fit after his injury. India captain Rohit Sharma, along with vice-captain KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are back in the squad. The quartet didn't take part in the recently concluded T20I series which India won 2-1.

This will be the first ODI match that India play in 2023, and the first step towards the journey of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which will take place in India later this year. BCCI have shortlisted 20 India players for 2023 ICC World Cup, and reportedly inclined to rotate among those names to ensure a balanced workload and ample opportunities for the players.

India named a 16-man squad for this series and it is only imperative that all the big names will be back in the squad. So let's have a look at the probable XI of the Indian team that may take the field on Tuesday.

Rohit, Kohli set to come back:

After not taking part in the T20I series, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in the squad and will certainly be back in the starting XI for India. Both players had an underwhelming time in the ODIs recently and will be hoping to incept a new chapter in 2023.

Advertisement

Rohit injured his thumb in the ODI series against Bangladesh and couldn't take part further. The men in blue also suffered an ODI series loss against Bangladesh, and the onus will be on Rohit and company to turn the tables.