KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: They are officially a couple now, declares Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty

Mumbai, Jan 23: Star India cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot with his ladylove Athiya Shetty on Monday (January 23) in an intimate gathering of his family members and close friends.

The wedding ceremonies are being held at the Khandala-based farmhouse of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Athiya's father.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are a couple now

On Monday evening, Suniel Shetty along with his actor son Ahan Shetty informed the media persons, as well as the paparazzi, stationed outside his residence to cover his daughter's wedding that the marriage has been completed. They even distributed sweets to the paparazzi.

"It was a small gathering but very beautiful. The pheres have been completed. So they are officially a husband and wife now and I have become the father-in-law as well. The reception will plan after the IPL 2023. I have got another son," a proud Suniel Shetty while interacting with the media persons said. The veteran actor also thanked the media persons for their support. The couple is likely to pose for paparazzi later in the evening.

By the looks of the traditional attire donned by the actor and his son, it was easy to predict that it was a traditional South Indian wedding as both families are Kannada.

Advertisement

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty love story

The star India cricketer and his long-time girlfriend took nuptial vows around 4 PM (IST) on Monday (January 23) in the presence of their family members and close friends. They had been dating for the last four years and finally decided to take the next big step in their life.

India cricketer Varun Aaron and other celebrities kept arriving at the venue from Saturday and joined the celebrations. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor were also spotted.

Earlier on Monday, senior Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn was amongst the first to congratulate the couple and even conveyed his best wishes to his fellow actor. "Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty's marriage to @klrahul. Here's wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here's a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion. ❤️ Ajay," he tweeted.