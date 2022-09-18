Legends League Cricket 2022: Results, Points Table, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Best Performers, Other Stats

New Delhi, Sep 17: The second season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022 has began on September 16 in a completely new format. Cricketing greats from several nations are participating in this franchise-based league which comprises four teams now.

Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals faced Virender Sehwag-led Gujarat Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata and initiated the 20-day-long T20 cricket tournament. After Kolkata leg, the teams will move to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium (Ekana), Luckknow where Harbhajan Singh-led Manipal Tigers will face on Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings on September 18.

The opening match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants witnessed a century in both the innings of a high scoring contest. Batting for India Capitals, Nurse scorched the ground with an innings of 103 not out off 43 balls to help the team post 179/7 in 20 overs. In response, Kevin O'Brien slammed 61-ball 107 runs and helped his team secure a big win.

The fans are getting an opportunity to watch mouth-watering contests as some of the biggest T20 specialists in the business such as Kevin O'Brien, Ashley Nurse, Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Johnson, Graeme Swann, Imran Tahir, Virender Sehwag, and Muttiah Muralitharan are participating in the league.