Legends League Cricket: Snake spotted in Mitchell Johnsons hotel room in Lucknow

Lucknow, Sept. 19: Playing for India Capitals in the second edition of the Legends League Cricket, former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson is currently in India. On Monday, Johnson took to social media to share snapshots of his encounter with a snake!

Currently staying in Lucknow, for the Lucknow leg of the ongoing LLC, the former pacer spotted a snake outside his hotel room on Monday.

Johnson shared his experience on social media as he posted a photo of the snake on his instagram account. Sharing the photo, Johnson asked fans to help him identify what type it was. "Anyone know what type of snake this is?? Just hanging out in my room door," he wrote in an instagram post on Monday.

"Found a better pic of this snakes (sic) head. Still unsure what it is exactly. Interesting stay so far in Lucknow, India," the former Australian cricket wrote in another post.

Johnson, 40, is playing for Jacques Kallis-led India Capitals and featured in the game against Gujarat Giants in the Legends League Cricket on Saturday (Sept. 17). The left-arm quick played in 73 Tests, 153 ODIs and 30 T20Is for Australia.

Johnson retired from international cricket in 2015 after claiming 313 Test wickets and 239 ODI scalps from 73 and 153 outings, respectively.

Johnson, who is representing India Capitals in the tournament, dismissed Gujarat Giants skipper Virender Sehwag on Saturday, but the latter won the match by three wickets.

Source: Inputs from PTI