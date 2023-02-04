Ranji Trophy: A complete Recap of the Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals Fixtures, Where to Watch

Bengal will be locking horns against Madhya Pradesh while Saurashtra take on Karnataka in the two semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy this season.

This will be the sixth semi-final in the last ten years for Karnataka, who look to lift their 9th Ranji title this year.

The quarter-finals saw some dominating display by the four qualified teams as they proved too strong for their opponents. Here is the recap of the quarter-finals-

Jharkhand vs Bengal:

Bengal made light work of Jharkhand at the Eden Gardens in the quarter-finals. Batting first, Jharkhand were bundled out for 173 in the first innings. Bengal had a lead of 155 runs after their first innings, and in the end, chased down 69 runs in their second innings to complete a comprehensive victory by 9 wickets. Bengal pacer Akash Deep was the Player of the Match as he picked up 6 wickets.

Andhra Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh:

Despite Hanuma Vihari's courageous display with a broken hand, Andhra suffered a defeat at the hands of Madhya Pradesh. Andhra had a 151-run lead at the end of their first inning, but collapsed for just 93 runs in their second to give MP the advantage. Chasing 245, Yash Dubey (58) and Rajat Patidar (55) steered the MP ship in the right direction as they completed a 5-wicket win in Indore.

Uttarakhand vs Karnataka:

Uttarakhand's adventure in the Ranji Trophy came to an end in an unceremonious manner as they got drubbed by Karnataka. Muralidhara Venkatesh's five-wicket haul wrapped the Uttarakhand first inning just for 116 runs. In reply, Karnataka amassed a massive 606 runs, courtesy of Shreyas Gopal, who was the star with the bat as he scored 161 runs. Devdutt Padikkal (69), Mayank Agarwal (83), Nikin Jose (62) and Ravikumar Samarth (82) - all the top four batters of them scored 50+ runs. In the second inning, Uttarakhand suffered another batting catastrophe as they managed only 209 runs. Shreyas Gopal was adjudged player of the match.