Hanuma Vihari fractures his Wrist in Ranji Match, then comes out to bat Left-Handed: Watch

Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have locked horns against each other in the Ranji quarterfinals in Indore. Hanuma Vihari, the captain of Andhra, got hurt on his left hand on Tuesday and was subsequently taken off.

The scans later revealed the player had fractured his wrist. But on Wednesday, Vihari showed immense toughness to come out to bat after Andhra were 9 down. Vihari, with a plaster on his left hand, took his stance and started batting left-handed.

The commentators were in utter awe and appreciated Vihari's commitment and bravery. The Indian batter came into bat on an individual score of 16, and currently has added 26 runs for the final wicket, adding 11 runs to his individual tally.

Hanuma Vihari one handed batting due to fracture his wrist.#HanumaVihari #INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/t9hVDTRMmY — Drink Cricket 🏏 (@Abdullah__Neaz) February 1, 2023

Andhra are currently 379/9 at the end of the 1st session and will be aiming to pile up some more runs in their first inning.

The 29-year-old batter has been decent for his state this season as Andhra topped a difficult Elite Group B at the end of the league phase. Vihari, who has played in 16 Tests, is a pivotal part of the Andhra side and is one of their best batters throughout the last few years.

India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik lauded Vihari for his bravery and shared a post on social media.

Hanuma Vihari



Batting LEFT handed and also more importantly just with one hand , the top hand😳



Bravery to another level 🫡#quarterfinal#RanjiTrophy — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 1, 2023

Vihari hasn't been included in the first two Tests against Australia and may well not be included in the final two given his injury concerns. The player, however, will have an eye to win the Ranji Trophy with Andhra. But a fractured wrist has now jeopardized his availability in the upcoming Ranji games in Andhra qualify for the next stages, which is the semi-final.