Road Safety World Series 2022, FINAL: India Legends face Sri Lanka Legends; all you need to know

Raipur, September 30: Defending champions India Legends will lock horns with the last edition's runners-up Sri Lanka Legends in the final of Road Safety World Series 2022 here at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on Saturday (October 1).

Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends qualified for the final after defeating Australia Legends in a nail-biting first semi-final match which was finished in two days due to rain interruption. While Sri Lanka Legends registered a clinical 12-run victory over West Indies Legends to set up a repeat of the RSWS season one final. Interestingly, the final match of the inaugural season of this T20 tournament, involving former cricketers spreading the message of road safety, was also held in Raipur.

Talking about the mouthwatering final, Mr Deepak Chauhan, Brand Ambassador of RSWS said, "We couldn't have asked for a better final match of this wonderful tournament which is held primarily to save lives on the roads by creating awareness towards road safety in the country and around the world. The wonderful response that this tournament has received from the thousands of fans who have come to watch the Legends play is in itself a testimony that people are loving this tournament and we have at least taken a small step in the right direction of making the people aware about the importance of maintaining discipline on the road while driving. I wish both the India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends team all the best for the final."

India Legends come into the final on the back of some solid performances in the tournament, though three of their matches were washed out. The team has had different heroes in each game which will be a big confidence booster for the skipper.

Against a worthy rival in Sri Lanka Legends - who are yet to taste a defeat in this season - the hosts will have to put their best foot forward. The Lankan Lions would be aiming to settle the score this time around and defeat India Legends to lift the title.

India's batting looks solid as almost every member of the team has some runs under their belt right from their inspirational skipper. Naman Ojha, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, and Stuart Binny and the dangerous duo of the Pathan Brothers - Yusuf and Irfan - have all played some memorable knocks so far in the competition.

India's bowling also looks decent as they have ensured the opposition never posts a total which takes the game away from their grip, either bowling first or second. The fast bowling department looks good. While the spin department has been a big strength of the team. Pragyan Ojha, Rajesh Pawar and Rahul Sharma have delivered on almost every occasion and they will be aiming for an encore in the big finale.

Dilshan's Lankan Lions have been the team to beat in this tournament as they've hardly faced any trouble in the five games they've won. Almost every game for them looked like a one-sided contest and that would be the biggest confidence booster for the side going into the final.

Dilshan has led his team from the front as he has scored runs, picked up wickets and taken some outstanding catches. He has been the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament after Shane Watson and Dwayne Smith. His team will be hoping for another captain's knock from the right-handed batter.

In Sanath Jayasuriya, the Lankans have a bowler who puts a brake on the flow of runs and a partnership breaker. The legendary all-rounder - who bowls left-arm orthodox - will be aiming to keep the Indian batters silent which was the case during his active playing days. The other Sri Lankan bowlers have also played their part well and they will leave no stones unturned to help their team lift the coveted trophy.

Match starts at 7:30 PM (IST)

Channel: Colors Cineplex, Colors CineplexHD, Sports18 Khel

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio TV