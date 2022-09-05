New Delhi, Sep 5: The highly anticipated Road Safety World Series (RSWS) will kick off its second season on September 10 at iconic Green Park Stadium in Kanpur with India Legends taking on South Africa Legends in the tournament opener.

India Legends - who are also the defending champions - will be led by batting legend Sachin Tendulkar while former Protea legend Jonty Rhodes will be captaining his team in the opening game.

The tournament - which is being played in a T20 format - has gotten bigger and better as eight teams are participating in 2022. New Zealand Legends are making their debut in the league while Australia - who didn't participate in the second leg of the first edition - are making their comeback.

The tournament will be played across four venues over a period of 22 days. The tier-two cities of Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur will be hosting the tournament. Kanpur will host the opener and Raipur will host the two semi-finals and final. Raipur hosted the second leg of season one of RSWS as well.

Venues:

Kanpur: Green Park Stadium

Indore: Holkar Stadium

Dehradun: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Raipur: Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium

Here is the schedule of the entire tournament:

Date Team 1 Team 2 Time (In IST) Venue September 10 India Legends South Africa Legends 7:30 PM Kanpur September 11 Bangladesh Legends West Indies 3:30 PM Kanpur September 11 Australia Legends Sri Lanka Legends 7:30 PM Kanpur September 12 New Zealand Legends South Africa Legends 7:30 PM Kanpur September 13 England Legends Sri Lanka Legends 7:30 PM Kanpur September 14 India Legends West Indies Legends 7:30 PM Kanpur September 15 Bangladesh Legends New Zealand Legends 7:30 PM Kanpur September 16 Off Day Off Day Off Day Off Day September 17 England Legends West Indies Legends 3:30 PM Indore September 17 South Africa Legends Sri Lanka Legends 7:30 PM Indore September 18 Australia Legends Bangladesh Legends 3:30 PM Indore September 18 India Legends New Zealand Legends 7:30 PM Indore September 19 England Legends South Africa Legends 7:30 PM Indore September 20 Off Day Off Day Off Day Off Day September 21 India Legends Bangladesh Legends 7:30 PM Dehradun September 22 West Indies Legends New Zealand Legends 7:30 PM Dehradun September 23 Australia Legends South Africa Legends 7:30 PM Dehradun September 24 India Legends England Legends 7:30 PM Dehradun September 25 Sri Lanka Legends New Zealand Legends 3:30 PM Dehradun September 25 Australia Legends West Indies Legends 7:30 PM Dehradun September 26 Off Day Off Day Off Day Off Day September 27 Sri Lanka Legends Bangladesh Legends 3:30 PM Raipur September 27 England Legends Australia Legends 7:30 PM Raipur September 28 Semi-Final 1 Semi-Final 1 7:30 PM Raipur September 29 Semi-Final 2 Semi-Final 2 7:30 PM Raipur September 30 Off Day Off Day Off Day Off Day October 1 Final Final 7:30 PM Raipur

Where to watch:

TV Channels: The entire tournament will be telecasted on Sports18, Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits.

Live Streaming: Voot App