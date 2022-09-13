Road Safety World Series 2022, Preview: England Legends to begin the campaign against Sri Lanka Legends

Kanpur, Sep 13: Upbeat with an emphatic win over Australia Legends in their first game, Sri Lanka Legends will take on England Legends in match number five of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Tuesday (September 13) here at Green Park Stadium.

England Legends are set to play their first game of the tournament but they'll are going to miss the services of captain Ian Bell. Sri Lanka Legends - who won by 38-runs over Australia - would be aiming to continue the winning streak. The Tillakaratne Dilshan-led side produced a clinical effort against the Aussies in a high-scoring contest by performing well in all three departments of the game.

Against Australia, captain Dilshan and his opening partner Dilshan Munaweera shared a record stand of 208 runs and helped their team post the joint-highest total in the tournament's history. Their bowlers also put up a comprehensive effort and bundled the Australians out in 18 overs to send a strong signal to the opponents.

Nuwan Kulasekara, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga de Silva, and Jeevan Mendis bowled exceptionally well to contain the Aussie batters and would be looking to replicate a similar show against the English side.

Due to personal reasons, England Legends' skipper Ian Bell will not be available for the first match. He will, however, be available from the second match onwards. In his absence, Chris Tremlett will lead England Legends.

In the absence of their captain Bell, the team boasts of players like Nicholas Compton, Phil Mustard, James Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Stephen Parry, Tim Ambrose, and Dimitri Mascarenhas.

England and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 13 matches in T20I and of these, the English have won 9 whereas Sri Lanka have come out victorious on 4 occasions. In the 2021 edition, Sri Lanka and England met once and the latter won the game by six wickets.

To ensure the message of road safety reached every section the organisers have decided to offer complimentary tickets to the student community for all Kanpur games to create awareness of the rising number of deaths due to road accidents in the city. Every student can collect match tickets from the media centre at Green Park Stadium by showing their school and college identity cards.

Match Starts at 7:30 PM IST

TV Channel: Sports18 Khel, Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits.

Live Streaming: Voot