Road Safety World Series 2022: Students to get complimentary tickets for all Kanpur games

Kanpur, Sep 9: Aiming to inculcate the message of road safety the organisers of Road Safety World Series 2022 have decided to offer free tickets to the students for the entire Kanpur leg of the tournament. The first phase of the T20 tournament will see participation from some of the legends of the game over a period of 22 days, starting September 10.

The organisers chose Kanpur as the first venue to host the tournament for a reason. The city has the highest number of deaths due to road accidents in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

"According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Data on Road Accident Deaths for the year 2021, the city reported 1373 cases due to accidents on the road. Keeping this in mind and to create more awareness towards road safety, the organisers of the upcoming Season 2 of RSWS have decided to open the gates of Green Park Stadium, venue for the opening leg of the tournament, to the student community at no cost," said an official release.

Every student willing to witness legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Brian Lara, Jonty Rhodes, Shane Watson, Sanath Jayasuriya among many others, can avail of this opportunity and collect their tickets by furnishing their school or college identity cards. The students willing to watch the game can collect the tickets from the media centre at the venue.

Talking about this initiative, RSWS Head of Corporate Affairs Anas Baqai said: "At the core of our efforts as organisers of the Road Safety World Series is to significantly reduce the number of deaths and accidents in the country. As responsible citizens, it is our constant endeavour to drive this awareness through the most loved game and attract the attention of the next generation. When legends of the sport converge together for a common cause, we took a collective decision to take this initiative for the sake of our children who can then spread this message in their own neighbourhood and communities and go on to become responsible citizens of this country."

The organisers informed MyKhel that they are not looking for profits with the sale of tickets because the sole intention of this tournament is to create awareness.

"Almost 75 per cent of the tickets will be distributed to the student community at no cost. Our prime objective is to ensure that the people don't just watch the game of cricket and get entertained but also get informed. Road accidents are high in Kanpur and that's why we have decided to offer complimentary tickets to the students for they are the future of this country," an official informed Mykhel.