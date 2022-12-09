Rohit Sharma injury: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah gives big update on India skippers availability for Test

Mumbai, Dec 9: India captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the third ODI against Bangladesh due to his injury but a decision on whether or not he'll play in the Test series against the same opponents will be taken at a later date. The first of the two Test matches will begin on December 14.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Friday (December 9) claimed that a call on injured Rohit Sharma would be taken later as the medical team is closely observing his condition. Rohit had suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the slips during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on December 7.

Medical assessment of Rohit in Mumbai

"The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later," Shah stated in a press release.

While the BCCI will wait for an update on the Indian skipper's availability, it can be safely concluded that with dislocation and stitches, it will be near impossible for Rohit to train and then play a five-day match starting in a space of a week.

