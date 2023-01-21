Royal Challengers Bangalore Twitter account hacked, name changed to Bored Ape Yacht Club

Bengaluru, Jan 21: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's official Twitter handle has been hacked on Saturday (January 21).

The hackers have changed the club's name to 'Bored Ape Yacht Club' and included their links as well in the Twitter bio.

"To become a member, buy a Bored Ape or Mutant Ape on OpenSea. Created by @yugalabs," read the Twitter bio.

The IPL franchise's handle posted a promotional video while its account was compromised.

The RCB Twitter handle which was created in 2009, has 6.4 Million followers on the micro-blogging website.

Fans were also shocked to see the franchise's Twitter handle getting hacked and posts on NFT being shared by the hackers.

This isn't the first time when Royal Challengers Bangalore's official Twitter handle has been hacked. In September 2021 the account was hacked but the franchise managed to restore the account.

A clarification post was shared by the franchise soon after and read, "Dear 12th Man Army, our Twitter account was compromised a few hours ago and we have now managed to get the access back. We condemn the tweet that the hackers put out and we do not endorse any content from that tweet, which we have now deleted. We regret the inconvenience caused."

Advertisement

More to follow...