Shubman Gill spotted having dinner with Sara Ali Khan, image sparks dating rumours on social media

Mumbai, Aug 30: Young India cricketer Shubman Gill is termed as the next big thing in world cricket. The talented top-order batter has been making rapid strides in international cricket with his performances and earning a name for himself.

The Punjab cricketer was named the player of the series in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe for his consistent performance. Gill even slammed his maiden ODI century in the third and final ODI of the series and broke several records en route to his ton.

Gill garnered praise from all quarters for his sizzling 97-ball 137, which included 15 boundaries and one six. With his knock 22-year-old sent a strong message to the team management and the national selectors that he's not just a fringe player, in fact, he's ready to be considered for more game time.

While making the right noises in the cricketing corridors, the youngster has also been hogging a lot of limelight off the field.

The U-19 World Cup-winning cricketer was in the past rumoured to be dating cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. The duo used to follow each other on social media. Sara had in the past posted an image of Gill in one of her social media posts which further fanned the speculations of the two being close to each other. However, recent reports claimed that they have moved apart and stopped following each other on social media.

The cricketer is now being linked with another celebrity after he was spotted having dinner with her. Gill was recently spotted having dinner with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and the speculations about them dating each other started doing the rounds.