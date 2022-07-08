Steve Smith Test Hundreds: Full List of Test Centuries Scored By Australian Run Machine

New Delhi, July 8: Australia's modern-day batting legend Steve Smith will certainly go down as one of the all-time greats in the red-ball format. The talismanic right-handed batter who started his career as a number six for Australia had to wait for 16 Tests to get to his maiden Test century but there was no stopping him once he tasted it.

The right-handed batter - who is known for his unorthodox batting technique - slammed his maiden Test century against England at the iconic Oval Ground in London in August 2013. His ton resulted in a winning cause for the Aussies in the Ashes Test but he made rapid progress soon after and went on establishing himself as a modern-day great in the years to come.

The consistency at which Smith slammed ton and his penchant for bringing out his even on the most challenging of surfaces earned him the repute of being a genuine match-winner for Australia. His average in Test cricket was second only after the great Sir Donald Bradman. Smith is the only active cricketer to have a batting average in excess of 60 in the red-ball format.

The home Test series against India in the 2014-15 season was a breakthrough year for the Aussie swashbuckler as he slammed four centuries in all four games and amassed 769 runs in that series and averaged 129. That performance from Smith helped the Aussies win the series 2-0.

Later in 2017, Smith slammed three centuries in the four-Test series against India and looked a better batsman head and shoulders above the rest from both teams. His match-winning century in the third innings of a rank-turner in Pune proved he's an equally good player of spin.

Later in 2019, Ashes series in England, Smith once again proved his mettle as he slammed three tons in the four-match series.

Here we take a look at Steve Smith's all Test Centuries till date (As of July 8, 2022):