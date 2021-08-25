Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli Last 10 Test Innings: Pujara falls cheaply in 1st innings of Edgbaston Test

Update

Cheteshwar Pujara Last 21 Test Innings Score:

15, 21, 7, 0, 17, 8, 15, 4, 12*, 9, 45, 1, 91, 4, 61, 26, 22, 0, 0, 16, 3, 53, 43, 9, 13 (Till 1st innings of 5th Test Against England 2022)

Virat Kohli Last 20 Test Innings Score:

11, 72, 0, 62, 27, 0, 44, 13, 0, 42, 20, 7, 55, 50, 44, 0, 35, 18, 79, 45, 23 (Till 2nd Test Against Sri Lanka 2022)

New Delhi, July 1: Senior India batter Cheteshwar Pujara's struggle with the bat in Test cricket prolonged as he was dismissed cheaply for 13 in the first innings of the remaining fifth Test against England, which started in Birmingham on Friday (July 1).

The Saurashtra cricketer - who opened the innings for Team India with Shubman Gill in the absence of captain Rohit Sharma - stayed at the crease for more than an hour before knicking senior England pacer James Anderson. An alert Zak Crawley pouched the ball comfortably at the second slip to help Anderson dismiss the right-handed batter for the 12th time in the red-ball format. It is the joint-most by any bowler against an Indian batsman in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli - who has also been going through a lean patch with the bat - for quite some time is present in the middle with Hanuma Vihari in the game.

Anderson had been troubling Pujara in the series - which started last year - bowled a perfect outswinger and the batsman hung his bat out to get an edge.

India's scorecard read 46/2 when Pujara departed. Earlier, Anderson dismissed Shubman Gill for 17 in a similar fashion i.e. getting the right-handed batter caught in slip cordon by Crawley.

Pujara's struggle with the bat became a matter of concern for India as the right-handed batsman has scores of 26, 22, 0, 47, 0, 16, 3, 53, 43, 9, and 13 since his score of 61 in the Oval Test last year.

In the year 2021, Pujara played 10 Tests (17 innings) and scored 435 runs, and averages 27.18.

In the year 2022, Pujara has scored 3, 53, 43, 9, and 13 in 5 innings (3 Tests) and scored 120 runs and averages 25.

Wait for Kohli's ton continues

Kohli's struggle with the corridor of uncertainty became his peril as he had been paying the price for going after the ball. Kohli - whose drought for a Test century is more than a thousand days - averaged 28.21 in 2021 (19 innings, 536 runs, 4 fifties). In the year 2022, Kohli has played in 6 innings, scored 190 runs, and averages 38.